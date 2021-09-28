Minneapolis man hurt in Winona County crash

A Minneapolis man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Winona County.

A 2014 Audi A4 was southbound on Minnesota Highway 43 near Wilson Frontage Road in Wilson Township when it lost control and went off the road about 6:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 24-year-old Robert Brady Albright, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Albright was wearing a seat belt.

Wilson Fire and First Responders as well as Winona EMS assisted the patrol.