Minneapolis man hurt in Winona County crash
The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021.
A Minneapolis man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Winona County.
A 2014 Audi A4 was southbound on Minnesota Highway 43 near Wilson Frontage Road in Wilson Township when it lost control and went off the road about 6:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The driver, 24-year-old Robert Brady Albright, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Albright was wearing a seat belt.
Wilson Fire and First Responders as well as Winona EMS assisted the patrol.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.