News | Local

Minneapolis man hurt in Winona County crash

The 24-year-old is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021.

Wilson - Winona County map.png
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 28, 2021 07:43 AM
A Minneapolis man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Winona County.

A 2014 Audi A4 was southbound on Minnesota Highway 43 near Wilson Frontage Road in Wilson Township when it lost control and went off the road about 6:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 24-year-old Robert Brady Albright, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Albright was wearing a seat belt.

Wilson Fire and First Responders as well as Winona EMS assisted the patrol.

