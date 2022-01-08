AMBER Alert update: One-year-old child found safe in Minneapolis
Anyone with information should call 612-348-2345 or call 911.
MINNEAPOLIS — Brooklyn Park police are saying a 1-year-old child that was abducted Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, has been found safe and reunited with his mother, according to media reports .
Minneapolis police issued a statewide alert after a car was stolen with 1-year-old Rayray Powell inside at 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was stolen from outside a store at 12th Avenue and Lake Street.
