News | Local

AMBER Alert update: One-year-old child found safe in Minneapolis

Anyone with information should call 612-348-2345 or call 911.

Untitled design - 2022-01-07T180546.006.png
One-year-old Rayray Powell who was abducted Friday afternoon in a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.
Contributed / Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
By Post Bulletin staff report
January 07, 2022 06:14 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Brooklyn Park police are saying a 1-year-old child that was abducted Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, has been found safe and reunited with his mother, according to media reports .

Minneapolis police issued a statewide alert after a car was stolen with 1-year-old Rayray Powell inside at 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was stolen from outside a store at 12th Avenue and Lake Street.

