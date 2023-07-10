Minnesota Appeals Court overturns sewage treatment ruling for Fillmore County Amish farmers

ST. PAUL — Fillmore County cannot force Amish farmers to install equipment for gray water on their property, according to a recent ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The ruling is another step in a years-long legal battle between the county and Ammon Swartzentruber, Menno Mast, Amos Mast and Sam Miller.

The new ruling reversed a 2019 district court decision by Judge Joseph Chase that said while the farmers had sincerely held religious beliefs against using the equipment, the government had a compelling interest in forcing them to comply with sewage treatment rules.

The district court relied on generalized evidence, conjecture and speculation when issuing its ruling, the appeals court opinion states.

“Because the record evidence is insufficient to support the district court’s conclusion that a compelling interest requires these appellants to use septic tanks, the district court erred in denying appellants any relief,” the appeals court wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four farmers filed suit in April 2017 against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Fillmore County over concerns that the agency and county were requiring them to install a wastewater system for gray water that went against their religious beliefs.

His ruling was upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 2020 and the Minnesota State Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the state's ruling and ordered it sent back to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.