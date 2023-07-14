Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota BCA releases more information on missing Rochester man

Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. on July 7, 2023. Investigators are encouraging residents in the area to check their residential cameras.

359442889_6842821742418173_7133081275970829052_n.jpg
Wade Gordon Jr.
Contributed
Today at 2:21 PM

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man has been missing since early Friday morning, July 7, when he was last seen leaving his workplace on foot, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to law enforcement:

Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 1:27 a.m. on July 7. He is described as a white man who is 5 foot 10 inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His vehicle was found at his workplace and video shows him leaving on foot and walking eastbound on Voll Drive Northwest.

"It's unlike him to just go off the radar like this," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said during a press conference earlier this week.

Gordon was reported missing by the mother of his children on July 8.

Investigators believe he left without his cell phone because he has not had contact with family or friends since.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
