Minnesota BCA releases more information on missing Rochester man

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man has been missing since early Friday morning, July 7, when he was last seen leaving his workplace on foot, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to law enforcement:

Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 1:27 a.m. on July 7. He is described as a white man who is 5 foot 10 inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His vehicle was found at his workplace and video shows him leaving on foot and walking eastbound on Voll Drive Northwest.

"It's unlike him to just go off the radar like this," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said during a press conference earlier this week.

Gordon was reported missing by the mother of his children on July 8.

Investigators believe he left without his cell phone because he has not had contact with family or friends since.