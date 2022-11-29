Minnesota departments share winter safety tips

ROCHESTER — Crashes, fires and falls. There's plenty of personal risk involved in the winter months. With the cold weather settling in, the Post Bulletin spoke to local agencies about best practices to adopt for the season.

Minnesota’s first heavy snowfall earlier this month saw more than 300 crashes across the state, with the Rochester Police Department responding to at least 16 crashes that morning .

Every year, people continue to be injured in winter crashes , with some of them ending in death .

“While summer months are the deadliest on Minnesota roads, wintertime leads to the most crashes and poses safety risks and hazards,” according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety .

In the past five years, wintery conditions have accounted for more than 79,165 crashes, leading to 181 traffic deaths and 19,218 injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPD’s Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson recommends drivers:



Give themselves more time time to get to their destination.

Remember to buckle up.

Turn headlights on.

Increase following distance.

Anticipate slippery intersections.

Look before you go at a green light.

Be patient.

In addition to those rules, before setting out on a winter drive, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety recommends the following :



Check road conditions, either online or through 511mn.org.

Have an emergency kit in your car. Emergency kits should contain food items and water, a cell phone charger, flashlight, whistle, booster cables, sand or cat litter, shovel, sleeping bags and road flares or reflectors.

Tell someone where you’re going.

Top off your tank and clean off the snow and ice on your vehicle.

If you crash, steer where you want your vehicle to go, get off the roadway and stay inside your vehicle.

Driving conditions aren’t the only concerns during the winter. More than $2 billion in property loss is caused by winter home fires in the United States, according to MN DPS. Over the last five years, 41% of fire deaths occurred in November, December and January.

A fire destroyed a mobile home at the Valley View Trailer Court in April 2020 in Dodge Center. Contributed / Dodge Center Fire Department

“The most common cause of house fires is cooking-related fires, which only increases during the holiday season; setting timers and alarms to remind people to turn off burners and ovens will help,” Rochester Fire Capt. Ben Davis wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. “Another common cause during the winter is the use of candles and related holiday decorations; keep them away from combustible material or use battery operated ones.”

“Dry Christmas trees burn very hot and fast, keep them watered, get rid of them when dried out. Space heaters are also a main concern during the winter months, fires are caused by heaters being too close to combustibles or overloading electrical circuits, never run one off an extension cord,” he added.

MN DPS also recommends that residents:



Keep all doors and windows used as an escape route clear of snow and ice, as well as all fireplace, dryer, furnace and oven vents.

Never use a blow torch to thaw frozen pipes.

Use flashlights, not candles, if you lose power.

And of course, any winter safety guide for Minnesota would be lacking without tips for keeping outside activities safe.

Generally, if you’re going out during the winter, you should have a plan in case you are separated from your group or an unplanned event, like a blizzard, happens, according to MN DPS .



Remember to take it easy, cold can put a strain on your body so know your physical limits.

Dress warmly in layers but try not to overheat, peel layers off as necessary.

Drink water and stay alert.

Avoid alcohol, which can decrease your body temperature and speed up the process of frostbite and hypothermia.

Hypothermia and frostbite are caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures but can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

ADVERTISEMENT

Signs of hypothermia in adults include:



Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss; and

Slurred speech

In babies:

Bright red, cold skin

Very low energy

If you’re not able to get medical attention right away, the CDC recommends the following for cold weather injuries:

Get the person into a warm room or shelter.

Remove any wet clothing the person is wearing.

Warm the center of the person’s body — chest, neck, head, and groin — using an electric blanket, if available. You can also use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets.

Warm drinks can help increase body temperature, but do not give alcoholic drinks. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.

After body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrap their body, including their head and neck, in a warm blanket.

Get the person proper medical attention as soon as possible.

Signs of frostbite include:

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

If a person shows signs of frostbite but not hypothermia, the CDC recommends the following:

Get the person into a warm room as soon as possible.

Unless absolutely necessary, do not walk on feet or toes that show signs of frostbite—this increases the damage.

Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all. This can cause more damage.

Put the areas affected by frostbite in warm—not hot—water (the temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body).

If warm water is not available, warm the affected area using body heat. For example, you can use the heat of an armpit to warm frostbitten fingers.

Do not use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can easily burn.

Ice fishing and snowmobiling on Lake of the Woods. Stuart Rice / Special to the Grand Forks Herald

With Minnesota being the Land of 10,000 Lakes, winter safety on the ice is paramount. Since 1976, 254 people have died during the winter seasons in Minnesota in ice-related incidents.

“Ice is never 100% safe,” MN DPS Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi said. “There’s a lot of factors that affect ice strength and that pose hazards.”

If you’re going to enjoy Minnesota’s ice-covered lakes and rivers, Biagi recommends checking the ice thickness before heading out. It needs to be at least 4 inches thick in order to walk on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It does vary a lot across a body of water,” she said. “So it’s important to continue checking the thickness as you go out on the ice.”

Biagi also recommends wearing a life jacket or having flotation gear, as well as ice picks.

“If you kick really hard and use your ice picks, you can pull yourself out of the water and then roll away from the hole until you get to thicker ice,” she said.

Parents also should talk to their kids about not going onto ice without a parent or other adults, Biagi said.

“As the snow starts falling and the lakes start freezing, don’t go out on the ice because somebody else is out there,” Biagi said. “You need to make sure you understand if the ice is safe and the risks that you’re putting yourself into.”

