Minnesota Governor candidate Scott Jensen makes Rochester part of 6-city campaign barnstorm Saturday

ROCHESTER — Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is making a stop in Rochester as part of a six-city campaign blitz across the state with the midterm elections less than two weeks away.

The barnstorming tour will end in Rochester at 3 p.m at the Signature Flight Support hanger, 7300 Brataas Drive SW, Rochester. The tour also includes stops in Duluth, Hibbing, Moorhead, St. Cloud and Mankato.

This is Jensen's second stop in the Med City in recent weeks. He held a rally Sept. 18 in downtown Rochester.

The governor's race has shown signs of tightening in the closing days of the campaign season. DFL Gov. Tim Walz has led in all polls from September through mid-October with margins as wide as 10 percentage points to as little as 3 points. The most recent poll, a Trafalgar Group/Alpha News poll , gave Jensen a 1-point lead.

Jensen’s tour takes place several days after the Chaska physician and former state senator was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

“Strong on both fighting Crime and Delivering Solid and Sensible Education, the results will be quickly seen — and there won’t be any fiery takeovers of police precincts,” Trump wrote Tuesday night.

Jensen has been racing to the center since winning the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement in Rochester back in May. He no longer says he is committed to eliminating abortion rights with no exceptions for rape or incest. In ads now, he tells voters that he is not going to try to revoke reproductive rights.

His stated opinions related to the 2020 election have also changed. When in Rochester last March as part of a GOP governors forum, Jensen said the 2020 election process had been “bastardized” and told a roomful of GOP faithful at the Eagles Club “you should be angry.” But in an interview with the PB editorial board this fall, Jensen said that President Biden had been lawfully elected.

