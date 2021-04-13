SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Minnesota health officials report 3 COVID deaths, 1,367 new cases

New cases, hospitalizations still rising across Minnesota amid vaccination efforts.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 13, 2021 04:02 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — State health officials reported Tuesday 1,367 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a continuing surge of new cases and hospitalizations. The rolling seven-day average for hospitalizations has climbed to its highest point since January, with 10.5 people hospitalized per 100,000 people across the state. As of Monday, MDH reports 676 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 159 of them in intensive care units.

RELATED: COVID-19: How many vaccines have SE Minnesota counties administered? See the latest numbers

About 46% of new cases of the virus can’t be traced to known outbreaks or other cases as of April 4, according to MDH data. That’s the highest community transmission has been since the pandemic reached Minnesota in March last year.

While new cases and hospitalizations are up, deaths from the virus remain relatively low compared to the higher case counts. Of the three deaths reported Tuesday, all were people in their 60s, and none were residents of long-term care facilities. The people who died were from Chisago, Stearns and Wright counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Monday, 722,859 people who are 65 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 84% of Minnesotans in that age group.

Overall, about 2.1 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated through Monday.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 1,367
  • TOTAL CASES: 545,404
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 520,800

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.2%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 676

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,509

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 3

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 6,962

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,102,859

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 1,435,236

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSNEWSMDALL-ACCESSMINNESOTACOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link