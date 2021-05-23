SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Minnesota health officials report 443 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

The new case count continues a trend of slowing case growth as 63% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 23, 2021 12:28 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 443 new cases of COVID-19 and seven COVID-related deaths on Sunday.

The seven-day average of new cases continues a downward trend that began in mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the COVID-realted fatalities, four people were residents of the Twin Cities area. One death was reported in each of Douglas, Itasca, and McLeod counties. They ranged in age from their early 50s to 90s. Four people were residents of long-term assisted living facilities.

While case growth is slowing, measurements MDH uses to monitor the risk to the public is mixed.

The rate of positive COVID tests has fallen to 4.8% which is below MDH’s “caution” threshold of 5%. However, community transmission of COVID-19 rose to a new high of 45%. Community transmission is defined as cases of the virus that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks. MDH defines a community transmission rate above 30% as a “high risk” to public health.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also continue to decline. As of Thursday, 396 people were hospitalized for the virus across Minnesota. Of them, 116 were being treated in intensive care units. That’s down from a peak on April 22 in the recent spring wave of the virus when 202 people were being treated in intensive care units across the state.

Vaccination efforts continue. As of Thursday, more than 2.8 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 2.5 million have completed a vaccine series.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 443
  • TOTAL CASES: 598,766
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 585,112

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.8%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 396

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,754

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,370

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,848,324

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 2,492,237

