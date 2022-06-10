Minnesota Pollution Control Agency looks for volunteers to monitor state water

To a water volunteer with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), an orange and a timer make for an easy way to test a river's speed.

Willis Van Norman has done volunteer water testing for more than 20 years. Van Norman lives along the Whitewater River, so he has been able to monitor its water quality over time.

Van Norman starts his volunteering with a downhill hike to the river bed.

“I happen to live right here,” Van Norman said. “It’s a good hike down the hill. And the best part is another hike up the hill.”

At the river, Van Martin uses Secchi disks to test the water’s turbidity, or clarity, by lowering the disk into the river.

“When you can’t see it anymore, well that’s the turbidity of the stream. That’s how much mud or dirt is in it,” Van Martin said.

As for the orange and timer, Van Norman will throw the orange into the river and time how long it takes the orange to pass a certain point. This is then used to determine how much dirt is being carried down the stream.

1 / 2: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency volunteers test water turbidity using a Secchi disk. 2 / 2: Volunteers with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency use a Secchi disk to test the water from a Twin Cities stream.

Van Martin has already made it out to the river this summer to monitor the water’s clarity. Van Martin said this year, he can only really see the Secchi disk about 2 centimeters deep into the river while last year, there was hardly any rain so the Secchi disk was still visible a meter into the water.

Turbidity, precipitation, river volume and water clarity are all measurements taken by volunteers to be sent to the MPCA. With more than 12,000 lakes and 92,000 miles of streams in the state, the MPCA is looking for Minnesota residents to help collect data about the state’s water clarity.

“Water is a really important resource in our state and we’ve got a lot of it,” Shannon Martin, the volunteer water monitoring program specialist with MPCA, said. “We want to protect it and keeping track of clarity is a really easy way to figure out kind of what’s happening on that water body.”

According to Martin, protecting a body of water is easier than restoring it so continuously monitoring state water is critical. By having volunteers that live by a lake or a stream monitor the water twice a month, the MCPA will be able to track any changes in water and will also get an idea of whether restoration efforts are making a positive difference.

Silver Lake in Rochester on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Minnesota can be divided into 80 watersheds – areas that direct rainfall and snowmelt to streams and eventually into lakes and oceans – which the MCPA monitors. On the MCPA’s website, visitors can find an interactive map to learn more about their local watershed and the monitoring sites around it.

If there are streams or lakes not identified as a monitored site on the MCPA map, Martin said people should not get discouraged because the MPCA can set up a monitoring site anywhere.

“If you have a stream running through your backyard, we can set up a monitoring site there and you can monitor and send in your data for that site,” Martin said. “We’re really flexible. We need people all over the place.”

The MPCA is now recruiting volunteers to help them monitor the state's water this summer. According to Martin, volunteers do not need previous experience and the MPCA provides volunteers with all the equipment needed for free.

People interested in volunteering can learn more at www.mn.gov/volunteerwater .

“It’s really quick and easy to get people set up and is a great activity for families too,” Martin said.