News reporting
Minnesota State College Southeast again offering free nursing assistant classes

The six-week classes at the Winona and Red Wing campuses are free under the state of Minnesota's Next Generation Nursing Assistant Training Program.

Minnesota State College Southeast Technical and Community College logo
Contributed
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 04:02 PM
RED WING — In a statewide effort to address a nursing assistant shortage, Minnesota State College Southeast is offering another free nursing assistant training course at its Red Wing and Winona campuses this fall.

Funded through Minnesota's Next Generation Nursing Assistant Training Program, the six-week course prepares students to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation to qualify to work as nursing assistants in hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and home care agencies. Classes begin on Oct. 24, 2022, at both campuses and include in-person and online lessons.

The nursing assistant course would typically cost a student around $900.

“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation program at MSC-SE. “Our instructors are registered nurses who genuinely care about student success.”

Up to 20 students can enroll in the course at each campus. MSC-SE communications director Katryn Conlin said the Winona course is almost full, but there are more seats available in Red Wing.

Past Next Generation Nursing Assistant Training courses at MSC-SE have graduated about 15 students per class. MSC-SE will offer two more free courses in January 2023, with class start dates pending.

