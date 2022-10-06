We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota State College Southeast launches tuition coverage program for Red Wing high school graduates

The Red Wing College Promise will make college free for qualifying Austin High School, Tower View Alternative High School and 5RiversOnline graduates.

IMG_9245.JPG
Red Wing High School seniors react to the Red Wing College Promise announcement at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 06, 2022 02:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — Staff and students from Red Wing Public Schools gathered on the Minnesota State College Southeast campus Thursday morning for a special announcement: the launch of a program that will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and materials for Red Wing graduates.

“The Red Wing College Promise means that every eligible Red Wing student will receive up to 70 credits of education at Minnesota State College Southeast,” said MSC-SE President Marsha Danielson. “That’s enough to earn a two year associate’s degree, and it’s worth about $14,000 for every student.”

Also Read
Mayowood II Apartments.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's Mayowood Road senior housing project won't see state funding this year
The lack of approved funding on state level means few projects are expected to be on list when Minnesota Housing financial support is announced later this year.
October 06, 2022 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 06, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

The program also includes a $500 stipend for each student per year to cover the cost of books and other class materials.

With the Jones Family Foundation as the benefactor, the new program will be available for students from Red Wing High School, Tower View Alternative High School and 5RiversOnline classes of 2023. Students must meet the qualifications of either earning a 2.0 GPA in their junior and seniors years or identifying as a first-generation college student, low-income or part of a historically underrepresented racial or ethnic group. The Red Wing College Promise will cover the remainder of their MSC-SE tuition and fees after state and federal financial aid have been applied.

“I just think of the fact that college is going to be affordable to a place that’s relatively known for not having a lot of low-income households is really important,” said Camden Wittenberg, a senior at Red Wing High School who attended Thursday’s announcement. He said he is thinking about studying computer science after graduation and already had MSC-SE on his radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now, I think it’s just another level of confirming that this is where I want to go,” Wittenberg said. “Because initially I thought that it would be really expensive.”

IMG_9031.jpg
Red Wing High School senior Camden Wittenberg.
Contributed / Minnesota State College Southeast

Danielson said the program is modeled off of Riverland Community College’s Hormel Foundation Austin Assurance Scholarship, which offers free tuition for Austin’s public and private high school graduates.

“Once I found out that that community was very successfully seeing an increase in their high school enrollment, people moving into the community because of the program … there was an uptick (in enrollment) in Riverland, and I called their president and said, ‘What are you doing that we’re not doing?’” Danielson said.

After Danielson pitched the idea to the Jones Family Foundation, co-founder Scott Jones said he and other foundation leaders were on board.

“There should be no financial barriers to any of you to consider college, even if you were not thinking about it before,” Jones said to the students on Thursday.

Frank Norton, interim superintendent at Red Wing High School, said he hopes to not only see an increase in students choosing MSC-SE due to this program, but also attracting and retaining students in the Red Wing Public Schools system.

2aaab34161bc48319a91d24265a22a89.jpg
NewsMD
Free college? It's happening in Austin
Last year, The Hormel Foundation electrified this 25,000-population city with a promise: All graduates from Austin public and private schools would be eligible for free rides to Riverland Community College.
August 29, 2019 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle mstolle@postbulletin.com

“Each graduating class — let’s say it’s 200 students — (for those) that attend specifically Southeast, it’s probably in the area of 12 to 15 students,” Norton said. “Now, we’re hoping that that’s probably a lot more, along the lines of 40 to 50. Hoping it quadruples, at least.”

Since the Red Wing College Promise requires that students apply for student aid through FAFSA, the program also supports a new staff member at MSC-SE whose job is to guide program parents and students through the financial aid process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(They) will work to support them as a navigator here for the Red Wing College Promise students during their time as a student at Minnesota State College Southeast,” Danielson said. “So you have that one person you can always go to to ask, ‘What about this? What about that?’ There will be that navigator person for you.”

IMG_9238.JPG
Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson announces Red Wing College Promise program on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

The program’s announcement was timely, too; Norton said FAFSA applications have just opened for the 2023-2024 school year.

“That’s really important to begin the process now before they start to look at colleges outside of Red Wing — which is great, and they can choose wherever they want to be able to go,” he said. “But the opportunity somebody might have to attend in their own hometown where they live, stay with their family, stay in the community, grow-your-own kind of a philosophy, is exciting.”

Related Topics: RED WING-WELCHHIGHER EDUCATION
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 06, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hefe Rojo and Newt's Downtown
Business
Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
Hefe Rojo and the original Newt’s in downtown Rochester will close for good this weekend. The owners say downtown has "never bounced back from COVID" and they will focus more on their other restaurants, which have recovered.
October 05, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
5f7b8cd5194b6e412d82dd8f0b4b0426.jpg
Local
Want to own a park? DNR hosts Houston County land sale Oct. 21
The Department of Natural Resources is holding a land auction in Rochester on Oct. 21, 2022, for a parcel in Houston County and another in Anoka County.
October 05, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Fall Colors
Local
Restoration project on Lake Pepin begins next year to bolster wildlife habitats
The $7.7 million project is expected to take three years to complete.
October 05, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden