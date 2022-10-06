Minnesota State College Southeast launches tuition coverage program for Red Wing high school graduates

RED WING — Staff and students from Red Wing Public Schools gathered on the Minnesota State College Southeast campus Thursday morning for a special announcement: the launch of a program that will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and materials for Red Wing graduates.

“The Red Wing College Promise means that every eligible Red Wing student will receive up to 70 credits of education at Minnesota State College Southeast,” said MSC-SE President Marsha Danielson. “That’s enough to earn a two year associate’s degree, and it’s worth about $14,000 for every student.”

The program also includes a $500 stipend for each student per year to cover the cost of books and other class materials.

With the Jones Family Foundation as the benefactor, the new program will be available for students from Red Wing High School, Tower View Alternative High School and 5RiversOnline classes of 2023. Students must meet the qualifications of either earning a 2.0 GPA in their junior and seniors years or identifying as a first-generation college student, low-income or part of a historically underrepresented racial or ethnic group. The Red Wing College Promise will cover the remainder of their MSC-SE tuition and fees after state and federal financial aid have been applied.

“I just think of the fact that college is going to be affordable to a place that’s relatively known for not having a lot of low-income households is really important,” said Camden Wittenberg, a senior at Red Wing High School who attended Thursday’s announcement. He said he is thinking about studying computer science after graduation and already had MSC-SE on his radar.

“Right now, I think it’s just another level of confirming that this is where I want to go,” Wittenberg said. “Because initially I thought that it would be really expensive.”

Red Wing High School senior Camden Wittenberg. Contributed / Minnesota State College Southeast

Danielson said the program is modeled off of Riverland Community College’s Hormel Foundation Austin Assurance Scholarship, which offers free tuition for Austin’s public and private high school graduates.

“Once I found out that that community was very successfully seeing an increase in their high school enrollment, people moving into the community because of the program … there was an uptick (in enrollment) in Riverland, and I called their president and said, ‘What are you doing that we’re not doing?’” Danielson said.

After Danielson pitched the idea to the Jones Family Foundation, co-founder Scott Jones said he and other foundation leaders were on board.

“There should be no financial barriers to any of you to consider college, even if you were not thinking about it before,” Jones said to the students on Thursday.

Frank Norton, interim superintendent at Red Wing High School, said he hopes to not only see an increase in students choosing MSC-SE due to this program, but also attracting and retaining students in the Red Wing Public Schools system.

“Each graduating class — let’s say it’s 200 students — (for those) that attend specifically Southeast, it’s probably in the area of 12 to 15 students,” Norton said. “Now, we’re hoping that that’s probably a lot more, along the lines of 40 to 50. Hoping it quadruples, at least.”

Since the Red Wing College Promise requires that students apply for student aid through FAFSA, the program also supports a new staff member at MSC-SE whose job is to guide program parents and students through the financial aid process.

“(They) will work to support them as a navigator here for the Red Wing College Promise students during their time as a student at Minnesota State College Southeast,” Danielson said. “So you have that one person you can always go to to ask, ‘What about this? What about that?’ There will be that navigator person for you.”

Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson announces Red Wing College Promise program on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

The program’s announcement was timely, too; Norton said FAFSA applications have just opened for the 2023-2024 school year.

“That’s really important to begin the process now before they start to look at colleges outside of Red Wing — which is great, and they can choose wherever they want to be able to go,” he said. “But the opportunity somebody might have to attend in their own hometown where they live, stay with their family, stay in the community, grow-your-own kind of a philosophy, is exciting.”

