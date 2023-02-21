Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson has been subject of 2 investigations

WINONA — Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson has recently been the subject of two investigations initiated by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system over a series of workplace allegations against the college president, according to recently obtained documents.

The allegations include that Danielson used racist and sexist language in the workplace, indulged in rhetorical stereotypes, disparaged the work of colleagues and subordinates, misused college resources and engaged in a pattern of hiring friends for jobs.

The reports created from those investigations were recently obtained by the Post Bulletin. In one of the inquiries, the college system hired an outside investigator to look into complaints filed by four complainants/employees.

Many of the 53 pages in the report are redacted to protect the identities of the complainants and employees interviewed by the investigator. But the report does describe evidence and testimony provided by interviewees, and it draws conclusions based on what it describes as the “preponderance of the evidence” standard.

Danielson was hired as president of Minnesota State College Southeast on July 1, 2021. The college has campuses in both Winona and Red Wing.

In the report, witnesses said Danielson often referred to people as “hon,” “girlie” or "babe” and used the term “pow wow” to refer to a meeting.

Danielson, according to one witness in the report, called Riverland Community College president Adenuga Atewologun a humble man due to “his culture” and then proceeded to imitate the president’s foreign accident. Atewologun was raised and educated in Nigeria.

According to the report, a college employee described a one-on-one meeting with Danielson in which Danielson told the employee about having lunch with Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra. She noted that Malhotra did not initially offer to pick up the check even though he had invited her to lunch. Danielson, according to a witness in the report, attributed the chancellor's actions to his culture. Malhotra is from India.

“You know, he’s Indian,” the witness said Danielson said. “He’s weird about those kinds of things. That’s his culture, I guess. He eventually got it and paid for it. You know how they are … they are … different.”

Danielson, according to the report, once told a witness that all Asians look the same. When the person became uncomfortable, Danielson added, “Well, they do!”

Danielson denied making these statements, the report states, but the investigator concludes that the “weight of the evidence shows Danielson made these negative comments stereotyping Asian people, the Chancellor and the Riverland College president based on race and national origin.” Danielson did admit to calling people “hon” and using “pow wow” on occasion, but denied using “racist, sexist or noninclusive language.”

Attempts to contact Danielson through her college email and phone were unsuccessful. The school was closed Monday due to the holiday.

In a separate internal inquiry conducted by the college system, investigators determined that Danielson misused college resources and violated state and college policies.

They conclude, for example, that Danielson granted herself exclusive use of a college-owned vehicle to travel between her residence and the two college campuses, even though she received an $833 per month transportation allowance. Accepting the allowance meant she did not qualify to use a college-owned vehicle, which the report alleges her husband used at least once, the report states.

Investigators also looked into whether Danielson improperly used her position to obtain a Minnesota Wild ticket package from Xcel Energy. Danielson told investigators she had been invited to the game by Xcel Energy because she was a local business leader.

But when Danielson was reminded by investigators of an email from her college account requesting the ticket package, she admitted she had represented herself as a college president.

“This code of conduct investigation substantiates President Danielson misused college resources and took advantage of her state position by accepting gifts and a securing state-owned vehicle for her exclusive use,” according to Amy Jorgenson, chief audit officer in the Minnesota State Office of Internal Auditing in a letter.

Danielson has worked in the Minnesota State system for 25 years and was vice president at South Central College for 14 years. Her stint at Minnesota State College Southeast, where she apparently remains employed, is her first college presidency.

In a statement, Chancellor Malhotra said he is reviewing the investigative reports and will make an appropriate disciplinary decision soon.

“I take this situation very seriously — building and maintaining a respectful and professional workplace is something we require of all our employees, including our leaders, and it’s central to our mission,” Malhotra said. “I am currently reviewing the investigative reports and other materials presented to me, I have spoken with President Danielson, and I have engaged, and will continue to engage, the Minnesota State College Southeast community. Then, after due diligence, I will soon make and convey an appropriate discipline decision.

“This is a top priority for me — I am committed to ensuring that Minnesota State College Southeast fosters an empowered and respectful workplace, and that all employees of Minnesota State adhere to the utmost in professionalism and ethical behavior,” he added.

Roger Moe, chair of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, called the situation a “vitally important matter” that has “my attention and the attention of the Board of Trustees."

“The presidents of our colleges and universities are responsible for administering the mission of the institutions they lead in accordance with the mission and goals of the Board of Trustees, and they are responsible for adhering to board policies and system procedures,” Moe said.

Danielson, who was interviewed via Zoom by the outside investigator, said she had no idea where the complaints came from. She said she tries to be a transformational leader, and her style is to be transparent. She recently started working with a leadership coach, and is currently conducting a review with her leadership to see how she is doing and what she needs to do in the future.

She also told the investigator that the college is in “deep financial trouble” and that staff are “overwhelmed.” Budget cuts have stripped college resources to the point where “one person is doing the job of 3."

“Positions and programs have been eliminated (by the past administration),” Danielson is quoted in the report as saying. “So a lot of healing needs to happen. The culture is one of mistrust of the administration.”

A number of pages in the report are devoted to allegations against Danielson concerning her use of obscenities, disparaging remarks to subordinates, and other nonverbal aggression.

Once, according to the outside inquiry, she disparaged an employee’s ideas as “average.”

“If (he or she) continues ‘thinking average, this college will continue being average,’” the report stated she said.

It alleges that Danielson spoke ill of others in front of other employees. A witness said that Danielson once told a person she was not happy with an employee’s performance, saying, “ I’m telling you, one more f— up from … and … out of here.”

Danielson was also critical of other college presidents, the report states. One time, Danielson told a witness that Winona State University President Scott Olson didn’t need two executive assistants because “he doesn’t do anything.”

The investigation was carried out by attorney Patty Sifferle of Mendota Heights Consultants PLLC, who interviewed 14 witnesses, including Danielson, the four complainants and nine current and former college employees.

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System comprises 30 state colleges and seven universities with 54 campuses through the state. Minnesota State College Southeast is included in the system.