Minnesota State College Southeast president selected for national fellowship program

WINONA — The president of two technical and community college campuses in Red Wing and Winona was recently selected to join the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship.

Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson is one of 26 community college presidents selected for the nine-month competitive fellowship program, which aims to support early-tenure college leaders as they strive for higher student success equity at their institutions. The program, facilitated by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, is funded by JPMorgan Chase.

“I am honored and humbled to be named an Aspen Institute New President Fellow," Danielson said in a press release. "I look forward to learning and collaborating with other forward-thinking college leaders from across the nation as we work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. The resources provided by the Aspen Institute and the network will go a long way to advance Minnesota State College Southeast in its growth.”

This year's cohort of community college presidents represent 19 states and more than 250,000 students. Fellows like Danielson will work with Aspen leaders and other presidents to examine their colleges' student outcomes and form a road map for making those outcomes more equitable for students while they earn their degrees and after graduation.

“The quality of our nation’s community colleges depends on the quality of our college presidents,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program. “I am continually inspired and motivated by the dedication and expertise that our fellows bring to the work of advancing excellence and equity on their campuses, and I look forward to seeing the changes they make in real time to improve outcomes for their students.”