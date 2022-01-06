Minnesota State Patrol hiring dispatchers. How do you become one?

ROCHESTER — A 911 dispatcher is the first line of communication during times that are often life and death situations. A dispatcher must keep their composure while effectively absorbing and relaying vital information in a matter of minutes.

While many who call for emergency responders never meet the people who help get them services in a time of need, the people on the other end of line play a vital role.

In Rochester, the Minnesota State Patrol is hiring more dispatchers as the responsibilities of those employees grows. So what does a dispatcher do and how does the State Patrol get to where they need to be?

Chris Jacobson, manager for the Minnesota State Patrol Communications Southern Regional Communications Center, sat down with the Post Bulletin this week and gave a look at the unique job.

There are two dispatch centers for State Patrol.

The two centers, located in Roseville and Rochester, are responsible for dispatching calls across the state.

There used to be more dispatch centers throughout the state -- each of the State Patrol’s districts had their own centers, but with the expanded use of technology, the dispatch centers began to be consolidated in 2010.

Between the two centers, dispatchers answer approximately 450,000 calls a year.

If you call for emergency responders while on the highway or interstate, you’ll likely talk to a State Patrol dispatcher.

When you dial 911, the call would get picked up by cell phone towers and depending on which face of the tower is closest, as well as call volume, a call could end up being answered by a county dispatcher.

The call would then be transferred to a state patrol dispatcher who has the ability to send a trooper to where they are needed.

A college degree isn’t required to become a dispatcher, but the ability to multitask is a must.

The minimum educational requirement to become a dispatcher for the Minnesota State Patrol is a high school diploma or GED. There are courses offered at some community colleges, like Riverland in Austin, that can provide a 911 certificate, but that doesn’t guarantee a job, according to Jacobson.

Newly hired dispatchers go through a three-week on-the-job academy program and then undergo a four- to six-month training period with a seasoned dispatcher.

“We want to make sure you're going to succeed,” Jacobson said. “And we do everything we can to help you succeed.”

Successful dispatchers remain calm, take charge of a call, handle working with technology (dispatchers have about six computer screens on or near their desks) and have an ability to multitask as they take in information from callers, emergency responders and fellow dispatchers.

“Typically, the only times people leave is either retiring from this profession, or we hire people and they go through the academy and training here and as they're going through that they figure out 'I can't do this.'”

I want to become a state patrol dispatcher, now what?

More information about the position, which is hiring in Rochester and Roseville, can be found online at https://mn/gov/mmb/careers or by emailing patrol.dispatcher@state.mn.us or by calling 651-757-1980.