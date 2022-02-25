Minnesota State Patrol honors troopers, citizens for heroic acts

ST. PAUL — In a world with little opportunity to stop and celebrate the good things, members of the Minnesota State Patrol took a moment Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, to honor the heroic acts of more than four dozen people, including troopers, citizens, commercial vehicle inspectors and radio communications operators.

"We know in this profession we can’t do it alone, said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. "As the state patrol, as big and as good as we are as an organization, we can't do it without assistance from our allied agencies — the chiefs, the sheriffs, the officers, the deputies, our federal partners — and oftentimes, the most important gets spoken about the least, that's just the normal citizen that helps out. So today is an opportunity that we get to recognize really good work from across that entire spectrum.

Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said the awards and the goodness we as human beings can achieve reminded him of the story "The Big Circle" by author and retired Duluth News Tribune reporter Sam Cook . The story is of one of Cook's first canoe trips in the Boundary Waters and the gift of bear rope from a couple finishing their own trip.

“When you do something for someone else that can do nothing for you, that is going to get repaid to you by someone else down the line,” Hodges said. “I look at all these awards and it's a demonstrable aspect of how great we can be as human beings and I'm glad for everything that everyone has done, because in this day and age we really need to focus on humanity. I thank you for all, each and every one of you for your part in the big circle.”

Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges speaks Friday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2022, during a virtual awards ceremony recognizing citizens, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, Commercial Vehicle Inspectors and Radio Communications Operators.<br/><br/><br/> Video Screenshot

Nine people received Meritorious Citizenship awards for their work in assisting the state patrol. Those honored included Vincent Williams. Williams physically restrained a suspect who had pinned a trooper to the ground on Jan. 3, 2021, at a crash scene on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center. The suspect was also trying to gain control of the trooper's holstered firearm and Williams verbally commanded the man to release the firearm. With Williams' help, the trooper was able to gain control of the suspect until other officers arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Dec. 18, 2021, Dr. Sam Economou stopped his vehicle and performed chest compressions for 15 minutes in below-freezing temperatures on a woman who became unresponsive while being taken to the hospital by her husband. Lt. Heath Dienger and Trooper Shane Roper, of the Rochester district, were also recognized for aid they rendered.

Fourteen troopers and two commercial vehicle inspectors received life-saving awards for their actions, which included administering Naloxone to individuals overdosing on opioids, packing gunshot wounds to stem the flow of bleeding until paramedics arrived and providing CPR to those suffering medical emergencies.

Receiving the Eagle Squardron Award, Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux was recognized for arresting 142 impaired drivers in 2021 — the most that year — despite not working an entire year in full-duty status.

"This award is about saving lives and when I read about what Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux did, there is no doubt in my mind that when he arrested 142 impaired drivers, he saved lives last year. There is no doubt about it," Langer said. "We are so thankful to have you in our ranks and so thankful for your work ethic, your passion and your skill and ability when it comes to arresting impaired drivers."

Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux accepts Eagle Squadron Award Friday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2022, during a virtual awards ceremony recognizing citizens, Minnesota State Patrol troopers, Commercial Vehicle Inspectors and Radio Communications Operators. Video Screenshot

Accepting the word, Culbeaux thanked God and said it was an honor to wear the state patrol uniform and a privilege to serve the people of the state.

"I am just one of the over 600 troopers who show up to work every day, committed to our goal of making our roadways safe," Culbeaux said, adding that troopers were part of a team including dispatchers and office staff.