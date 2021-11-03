Minnesota State Patrol investigates fatal crash near Austin
Little information was available about the crash Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2021.
AUSTIN -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 90 near Austin.
Few details about the crash were released about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A message sent on Twitter from Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson stated that the accident was a one-vehicle rollover.
Portions of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash.
State Patrol investigating a fatal crash on I-90 near Mile marker 183, near Austin. Single vehicle roll over. Media page will be updated as soon as information is available.
