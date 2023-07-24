Minnesota State system workers look at possible strike in labor negotiations

WINONA, Minn. — The union representing the administrative and service faculty at Winona State and six other universities is considering going on strike if labor negotiations do not move in the workers' favor.

On Friday, July 21, more than 97% of the union membership voted to authorize a strike if demands are not met. The earliest a strike could happen would be Aug. 21, which would coincide with the start of the fall semester.

"A strike would be the absolute last resort," said Kristy Modrow, president of the Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty.

In addition to Winona State University, the negotiations impact faculty at Bemidji State University, Metro State University, Minnesota State University Mankato, Moorhead State University, Saint Cloud State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.

According to a press release from the union, administrative and service faculty employees "work in admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services, and more."

The union representatives have compiled a host of information showing how pay has not kept up with the cost of living throughout recent years. In one presentation, the union reported that new hires "have 13.9% less purchasing power than new hires in 2011."

"I have worked here for eight years, and I'm going backward with my monthly income," said Tracy Stokes-Hernandez, a student advising director at Minnesota State University Mankato. "I love where I work and I'm extremely passionate about my job, but the reality is we are going into debt every single month."