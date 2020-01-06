Starting at age 13, Eleana Lukes was used in a family-run, multi-state prostitution operation. At age 19, her testimony in federal court helped bring the operation down in a landmark human trafficking case.
Lukes joins Bukola Oriola as Minnesota human trafficking survivors scheduled to speak at a human trafficking awareness event Saturday at Assisi Heights Spirituality Center.
For nearly two decades, a Minneapolis-based prostitution organization victimized dozens of young women and teens in an operation that reached 24 states and Ontario.
Lukes doesn’t like speaking in public.
“I feel like I’m the worst public speaker ever,” she said.
However, two things happened after the human trafficking ring was broken that Lukes hopes she can change by talking about her experiences.
First, neighbors next to the Minneapolis home where many of the teens were kept said they noticed odd activity there but said nothing.
Then, after Lukes’ testimony helped bring ring leaders to justice, she found herself with no future plans and no support. She ended up with legal problems of her own and even served some time in prison.
Lukes said she wants people to be aware that human trafficking can happen anywhere. Second, she wants to make sure survivors get the support they need.
“I have to use my story and my life to help people still trapped in that life,” she said.
Today, Lukes is on the cusp of a second master’s degree and becoming a licensed alcohol and drug counselor in Minnesota.
If you want to learn about Oriola’s experience as a human trafficking survivor, she suggests you read the book she published in 2016, “Imprisoned: The Travails of a Trafficked Victim.”
Oriola isn’t interested in entertaining people. When she speaks publicly about human trafficking, she uses her experiences to bolster her main messages — how to spot signs of human trafficking and how to help survivors.
She tells survivors to brace themselves.
“If you think people are going to be nice, you’re living on another planet,” she said.
If Oriola knows there are human trafficking victims or survivors in the room where she’s speaking, she will open up about her own experience.
“That’s when I’m speaking from the heart,” she said. “When I’m speaking from the heart, I don’t lecture.”
Oriola also wants to help survivors find support.
“I want to help them build resiliency, and I want to help them know they have something to offer society,” she said.
Oriola would know. She currently serves as a member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking. Last month, she addressed the United Nations on the topic.
Oriola is an award-winning Nigerian journalist who came to work in the U.S. in 2005. She later married a U.S. citizen, who then collected the entirety of her pay and controlled her personal relationships and threatened to call police on her if she tried to do anything outside his control or without his permission.
Ironically, when he did call the police on her one day, she began her journey toward freedom. However, it wasn’t the responding police officers who caught on to her situation. A health care professional, whom police referred her to, understood her situation and directed her to help, she said.
Oriola said she wants to help people like police responding to calls better recognize signs of human trafficking and be prepared to help. Often, human trafficking subjects aren’t aware of their situation, either. Oriola said she wasn’t at the time.
“It took a long time to wrap my head around it,” she said. A long time and therapy, she added.
“I could have called the police on several occasions, but I didn’t because I didn’t know,” she said.
That can prevent victims from coming forward, as much as fear. The reaction they often get can also be a deterrent for seeking help.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Assisi Heights Auditorium. The event is free, but registration is required.