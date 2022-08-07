SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament

The annual tournament was held at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Field of Dreams
Players, friends and family came out to Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., for a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
August 06, 2022 07:27 PM
LYLE, Minn. – A small-scale Field of Dreams sits in the backyard of a house just north of the Minnesota-Iowa border. Any home run hit lands in a field of corn.

It’s the kind of setup that baseball players and fans dream of having. Gary Meyer grew up with baseball games in the backyard, but, when he played, the field wasn’t nearly as nice.

“When we first started out here, it was a cow pasture, and we played in between the cow pies,” Meyer said. “Little by little, it got to be better and better.”

The field is now a full-fledged baseball diamond with painted lines and a backstop. It’s 210 feet to dead center field, and 198 feet to left and right. There’s an old home plate behind the backstop on the third base side from when Meyer’s grandfather played on a township team.

There's one difference between the field in Lyle and the Field of Dreams: Meyer's field is branded with Hamm's Brewing signage and statues of the Hamm's Beer Bear.

The beer company founded in St. Paul was the beer that Meyer's family drank at backyard baseball games, so it only made sense to name the field after Hamm's.

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, marked 45 years of backyard baseball games played between family, friends and neighbors. The “old guys” played the “punks,” the younger players.

It was a gathering of people with a love for baseball.

The games were played with shorter bats and bigger baseballs, which challenged hitters. Pitchers tossed the baseball in a high arc. If the baseball landed on the black mat around home plate, it was a strike.

Field of Dreams
Gary Meyer, a pitcher for the "Old Guys," throws out a pitch on Hamm's Field, a field on his property in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Paul Hannam takes a swing at the ball on Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Easton Meyer makes a catch for an out on Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Jordan Hart makes a catch for an out on Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Refreshments available at Hamm's Field for everyone in attendance in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Jordan Hart throws out a pitch on Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Jed Nelson gets a hit on Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Brock Meyer chases a ball and gets the out on third base at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Brock Meyer works to get hold of the ball but fails at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Jordan Hart gets high fives from the "Punks," the younger team, after hitting a solo home run at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Easton Meyer takes a swing on Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Paul Hannam dives to first in an attempt to get an out at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
The coveted Hamm's Field of Dreams trophy includes keys to an invisible car, the prize for the MVP at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Field of Dreams
Joel Nelson catches a outfield fly for an out at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., during a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
