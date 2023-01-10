Minority entrepreneurs invited to lunch and learn on Jan. 13 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Minority Owned Business Network is hosting its first Lunch and Learn networking event for minority entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 13.

With event speakers, vendors and networking, the event features speakers MyKitta Davis, Maria Serbus and Juice The Comedian.

As the owner of Everyday 365 Clothing, Davis will speak on the power of perseverance. She is the 2022 Black Owned Business Emerging Business Award honoree from the NAACP Rochester branch and a John Marshall High School graduate.

The Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., Small Business Development Center and Think Bank will also share resources at the free event from noon to 3 p.m. at 125 Live in Rochester. Serbus, owner of Stress Less, will open the event with a stress reduction/meditation exercise.

The goal of the Minority Owned Business Network is to bring resources to members, and education and networking events to help BIPOC entrepreneurs grow and thrive in area communities. The network also amplifies businesses and brings awareness to their products/services to the community.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page on the Minority Owned Business Network page. Event tickets are also available on the Eventbrite website to support the network's overhead costs.