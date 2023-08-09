Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

News Local

Missing Argentine lizard, Porkchop, found safe in Rochester

Porkchop, the four-foot lizard, was missing for five days.

Porkchop Reptile.png
Porkchop, an Argentine black and white tegu, is a 4-foot lizard who was missing from his Rochester home. He was found on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Contributed / Cody Whitehead
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 2:29 PM

ROCHESTER — The missing Argentine black and white tegu, Porkchop, was found near Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A community member located the 4-foot lizard on the bike trail about two blocks from Porkchop’s home. He was found after five days. Owner Cody Whitehead said tegus do not eat every day and enjoy being outside on warm days.

During the summer months, Porkchop spends his time in the sunlight and humidity with a backyard enclosure. He was missing from his enclosure on Friday, Aug. 4, though the enclosure was locked and there were no holes in the area.

“I’m so glad for everyone’s help I know a lot of people were out looking for him,” Whitehead wrote in a message. “He is going to be inside for the foreseeable future and we are so happy to have him back and in very good health.”

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
