Missing Argentine lizard, Porkchop, found safe in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The missing Argentine black and white tegu, Porkchop, was found near Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A community member located the 4-foot lizard on the bike trail about two blocks from Porkchop’s home. He was found after five days. Owner Cody Whitehead said tegus do not eat every day and enjoy being outside on warm days.

During the summer months, Porkchop spends his time in the sunlight and humidity with a backyard enclosure. He was missing from his enclosure on Friday, Aug. 4, though the enclosure was locked and there were no holes in the area.

“I’m so glad for everyone’s help I know a lot of people were out looking for him,” Whitehead wrote in a message. “He is going to be inside for the foreseeable future and we are so happy to have him back and in very good health.”