Missing man reported out of Winona County

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 9:18 AM

ROCHESTER — The Winona County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing persons alert to find Bruce Wiza.

The 59-year-old man was last seen in the Elba, Minn., area Monday evening, July 17, 2023, according to the sheriff's office.

Wiza was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Wiza's whereabouts should contact the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
