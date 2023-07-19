Missing man reported out of Winona County

ROCHESTER — The Winona County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing persons alert to find Bruce Wiza.

The 59-year-old man was last seen in the Elba, Minn., area Monday evening, July 17, 2023, according to the sheriff's office.

Wiza was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Wiza's whereabouts should contact the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.