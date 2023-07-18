6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Missing Rochester man found dead

Wade Gordon Jr. had been last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. on July 7, 2023.

359442889_6842821742418173_7133081275970829052_n.jpg
Wade Gordon Jr.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 3:46 PM

BYRON — The Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified Wade Gordon Jr. as the deceased male located behind Byron City Hall on Monday afternoon, July 17, 2023.

Gordon, 39, was reported missing on July 8 by the mother of his children. He was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. July 7. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a video showed him leaving on foot on Voll Drive Northwest.

"It's unlike him to just go off the radar like this," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said during a news conference in early July.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office recovered Gordon's body in the retention pond behind City Hall on Monday.

A Byron community member reported "suspicious circumstances" from "several nights ago in the nighttime hours," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Byron City Hall
Byron City Hall at 680 Byron Main Court NE in Byron on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office located a deceased male outside City Hall on Monday afternoon.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

By Staff reports
