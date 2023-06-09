Missing woman found during Rochester traffic stop
The woman is being evaluated at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.
ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Ramsey County woman who had been reported missing was found during an early Friday morning traffic stop, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen:
An RPD officer pulled over the woman for a driving infraction on 12th Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. She had an apprehension order to be transported to a hospital for mental health issues and had previously been reported missing.
