99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Missing woman found during Rochester traffic stop

The woman is being evaluated at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

Rochester Police Department Squad
A Rochester Police Department squad Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:13 AM

ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Ramsey County woman who had been reported missing was found during an early Friday morning traffic stop, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

An RPD officer pulled over the woman for a driving infraction on 12th Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. She had an apprehension order to be transported to a hospital for mental health issues and had previously been reported missing.

She is being evaluated at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

Find more news important to you

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
20230608_113306.jpg
Business
A Beautiful Soul healing center finds new Rochester home
June 09, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 4-10, 2023
June 09, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mrs. Stephanie Whitehorn
Rochester in Color
'I work for me to create a space for you'
June 09, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Briarcombe-Farm-Front-Entrance.jpg
Lifestyle
A slice of Winona's mansion history ready for the next ‘good stewards’
June 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
A colored map of downtown Rochester highlighting buildings for future Mayo Clinic projects.
Business
Rochester's downtown landscape will change as Mayo Clinic's development plan rolls ahead
June 09, 2023 05:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
6c21514c8e5cdab521cba597039ffca7.jpg
Business
Free speech group pushes Mayo Clinic over its discipline of Dr. Michael Joyner for 'problematic' statements
June 09, 2023 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Prep
Blooming Prairie's Forsberg now a two-time state high jump champion
June 08, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff