Minor and moderate flooding is expected along the Upper Mississippi River late this week and into next week, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
According to the NWS, several spots along the Mississippi River will enter minor flood stage by Sunday or early Monday, with the river expected to top the moderate flood stage marks at Winona and La Crosse by Monday.
While rains this past week, along with expected rainfall this coming week, are driving flood predictions to worrisome levels, the long-range flood outlook is not nearly as dire as predicted at end of February.
"The gradual warm up and thaw made it so soils were able to soak in that water," he said.
As late as Feb. 22, the NWS was predicting a greater than 50 percent chance of major flooding at several spots along the Mississippi, including Lock and Dam 3 near Prairie Island, Red Wing, Wabasha, and every gauge spot from the city of Winona to Genoa, Wis., across from the southern edge of Houston County.
Since late February, the region has experienced what Loveland calls "a perfect melt," where the snow melts during the day then refreezes at night. That allows for a gradual release of the water built up in the snow pack.
Today, only the cities of Winona and La Crosse are looking at a greater than 50 percent chance of moderate flooding, while six of the measuring spots along the river are seeing an estimate of a better than 50 percent chance of minor flooding. Both Red Wing and Lock and Dam 3 now have less than 50 percent chance of flooding, according to the NWS.
George Stringham, a public affairs spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Paul, said right now the gates of dams along the Mississippi River are completely open at several spots.
"We're at open river," he said. "The gates are passing everything that comes through."
Open river, he said, means the movable gates at a particular dam are up out of the water. There's still some resistance because of the concrete, he added.
"Typically, that's not uncommon this time of year," Stringham said. "We may be a little bit earlier than normal because the melt started a little earlier."
By opening the gates now, Stringham said, it's hoped the river will be more cooperative for the upcoming navigation season. Right now, the Corps is watching the river daily, hoping the rain and snow for the remainder of the spring is minimal.
Loveland said one of the big surprises for forecasters was how the soil reacted to the winter. Mainly, he said, forecasters thought soils throughout the area's river basins that flow into the Mississippi might stay saturated. That, along with an above-average snow pack in January and February brought concerns.
"We thought the soils were wet," Loveland said. "But a lot of the soils were able to take in that extra water. From my observations, it was a big surprise."
Loveland also said those early predictions were based on 90-day models, which sometimes trend toward the worst-case scenario. From now on, the outlook will mainly be using the foreseeable future – about a week – to make flood predictions.
Looking forward, Loveland said the best case would be if the rain is kept to a minimum, allowing the soil to dry out a bit more until the vegetation starts soaking up the water with the spring growth.
Worst-case scenario?
"We'd get above-normal precipitation; a lot of water, a lot of rain coming down, in the headwater basins," Loveland said. "We are seeing a little bit of a wet pattern right now. If that wet pattern continues, that'd be the worst case."