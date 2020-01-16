A breakfast, march and birthday party are scheduled Monday in Rochester to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The 25th annual "We Have a Dream" breakfast is Monday morning in the Mayo Civic Center ballroom.
The breakfast takes its name from King's "I Have a Dream" speech delivered in August 1963 in Washington D.C.
Breakfast begins at 7:45 a.m. followed by a program at 8:15 a.m. The program includes Diversity Council poetry contest winners and a Rochester youth panel discussion with the title “Living the Legacy: Rochester Drum Majors for Justice,” featuring Victoria Ajayia, a University of Minnesota Rochester senior; Salma Abdi, a Century High School sophomore; and Maimuna Aden, a John Marshall High School student taking classes at Rochester Community and Technical College. The discussion will be moderated by local NAACP Vice President Wale Elegbede. Journey Stomp Group and singer Brianna Thompson will also provide entertainment during the program.
Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and can be purchased on the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce website or at the door.
Following the breakfast, the annual Freedom Rally and March is set to begin at 10 a.m. in the Civic Center’s north lobby. NAACP and local leaders will speak in preparation of the march, which is expected to wind through the downtown area.
After the march, there will be a program in the lobby of Rochester Civic Theatre, followed by a Martin Luther King Jr. birthday party at noon, which will feature NAACP Essay Contest winners, a community panel and a presentation on the state of the local NAACP branch and community.
The events are hosted by the Diversity Council, the local chapter of the NAACP and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.