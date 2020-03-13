WINONA — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Winona County's ban on silica sand mining for industrial purposes.
"This ruling affirms the power that organized people have, acting through our local governments, to protect our communities from harmful, extractive industries that would place corporate profits above communities’ well-being," said Johanna Rupprecht, an organizer for the Land Stewardship Project. Rupprecht was one of the driving forces behind passage of the ban in November 2016.
This, Rupprecht said, is the third time the courts have supported the ban, which was passed after more than a year of discussion by the county board of commissioners.
The court affirmed the ruling from the district court – which had also been affirmed by the Minnesota Court of Appeals – that Minnesota Sands LLC, the appellant in the case, did not show a violation of either the U.S. Commerce Clause nor an unconstitutional taking of its property interests on the leases its holds within the county for land where silica sand could be mined.
However, there was dissent in the majority opinion, written by Justice Barry Anderson and joined, in part, by two other justices.
Anderson, in his dissent, wrote, "I cannot agree with the court that there is no discrimination between the economic interests of in-state users versus out-of-state users when the plain terms of the ordinance draw distinctions based only on the intended use."
In passing the ordinance in 2016, the county board noted that the narrow ban applied only to silica sand being used for hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a process for extracting oil and natural gas from shale. There is no shale rock in Minnesota producing oil and gas, so the only market for Winona County's silica sand would be shale fields, for example, in the Dakotas.
"In sum, Winona County’s ordinance erects a facially discriminatory ban on silica sand mining when intended for hydraulic fracturing that is per se invalid," Anderson wrote. "Minnesota Sands is entitled to relief, and the court of appeals should be reversed."
Anderson also dissented with the majority opinion on the takings clause.
That majority opinion argues that, among other reasons, because Minnesota Sands has not passed environmental review nor received a conditional-use permit, it does not have standing to make a claim that the government is taking its right to earn money from its property.
However, Anderson claimed in his dissent that the court is giving "confiscatory government regulations immunity from the Takings Clause."
"There is not now, nor has there ever been, a vesting requirement under the Takings Clause," Anderson wrote. "The Supreme Court has not required that a claimant obtain vested rights in a prohibited use before bringing a regulatory takings challenge."
Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea agreed with Anderson's dissent on the commerce clause. Furthermore, Justice Paul Thissen dissented in part over the issue of the takings clause.
In a statement from Minnesota Sands, the company said, "Minnesota Sands is disappointed in the decision made by the court and the impact it will have on other regulated industries across our state. The company agrees with the Court’s dissenting justices who found that 'Winona County’s ordinance erects a facially discriminatory ban on silica sand mining when intended for hydraulic fracturing that is per se invalid.'"
The company said it will review the decision before determining whether it will try to further pursue the matter in the courts.
Meanwhile, Rupprecht called the ruling an inspiration for communities fighting back against corporate power.
"People have the power, when we work together, to protect our communities and to achieve a vision for the future that upholds our values,” she said.