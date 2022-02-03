SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

MnDOT District 6 to welcome 'Edward Blizzardhands'

Eight new snowplow names have been selected by the Minnesota Department of Transportation after nearly 59,700 people cast their votes last month.

498d1e36159c793b4db2ce3ef90fbe48.jpg
A MnDOT snowplow clears snow on northbound Highway 52 at the Marion Road Southeast exit on Dec. 1, south of Rochester.
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 03, 2022 11:29 AM
ST. PAUL — No, Johnny Depp isn't becoming a plow driver in southeastern Minnesota but a snowplow will bear the name of one of his most memorable characters after nearly 59,700 people cast their votes last month to name eight Minnesota Department of Transportation plows.

"Edward Blizzardhands" was one of the eight names selected in the 2022 Name A Snowplow contest.

The other winners include "No More Mr. Ice Guy" for District 1; "Blizzard of Oz" for District 2; "Scoop Dog" for District 3; "The Big Leplowski" for District 4; "Plowasaurus Rex" for the metro district; "Ctrl Salt Delete" for District 7; and "Betty Whiteout" for District 8.

In December, MnDOT had people submit creative names. More than 22,000 names were narrowed down to a list of 50 finalists for the public to vote on in January. The eight winners were announced Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022.

