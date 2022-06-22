SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MnDOT holds public meeting for I-90/Highway 52 interchange reconstruction project

Construction on the project is currently slated for 2024 and 2025.

I-90/Hwy 52 interchange reconstruction
Proposed changes at I-90 and Highway 52 interchange.
Contributed / MnDOT
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 22, 2022 06:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MARION TOWNSHIP – The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a public meeting Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Marion Road Christian Church to discuss the impending Interstate 90/Highway 52 interchange reconstruction project.

MnDOT plans to replace the Interstate 90 bridges going over Highway 52, but also construct a new fly-over ramp on southbound Highway 52 turning onto eastbound I-90. The project aims to eliminate left-hand turns at the intersection, 92% of which take place southbound Highway 52 turning onto eastbound I-90.

Also Read
Popeyes
Members Only
Business
Some answers about Popeyes plans in Rochester
Many Med City fans of the Popeyes chicken restaurant chain have been asking, repeatedly, when … or if … the eatery is going to start cooking its spicy chicken in Rochester. I may finally have some answers.
June 22, 2022 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Tim-Walz-and-Melissa-Hortman.jpg
Minnesota
Walz-Hortman gambit: Minnesota rebate checks without spending strings attached
Republican leaders rebuff idea
June 22, 2022 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Dave Orrick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
21cfd3e96c9f9341f44308ab4ca1c266.jpg
Local
Rochester parking ramp closing temporarily starting Thursday
Contract parkers granted access to other city parking during closure.
June 22, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Construction on the project is currently slated for 2024 and 2025 as the project is still in its preliminary design stages.

“In the last five years, we’ve had 27 crashes associated with that southbound left turn,” MnDOT project manager Chad Hanson said. “That’s definitely above average for that type of movement and a lot of those are some of the more dangerous crashes with the left turn crossing into other ones and are injury crashes.”

Hanson said the new fly-over ramp will also eliminate the traffic pile-up that occurs on that left-hand turn going onto eastbound I-90. MnDOT predicts there will be a 60% reduction in traffic on southbound Highway 52.

ADVERTISEMENT

This project will also reconstruct all ramps and loops at the intersection. Hanson specifically noted during his presentation the westbound I-90 ramp onto northbound Highway 52 as there have been 25 crashes on this ramp in the last five years, many of these crashes being run-off-the-road crashes.

The large culverts under the interchange ramps are also being replaced.

Eyota resident Shawn O’Neill, who frequently takes the left-hand turn from southbound Highway 52 onto eastbound I-90, said the project is a positive change to the interchange.

“If you can get that traffic from southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90 out of the mix and in its own separate lane, I think it’ll be a good design feature to cut down on the amount of traffic and number of accidents,” O’Neill said.

Marion Township Board Chairperson Roger Bjerke agreed with O’Neill, saying the project was overdue.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve needed it for a long time,” Bjerke said. “Personally, I would’ve liked to see a full cloverleaf put in rather than the fly-over but I understand there’s a few issues with that, but it’s going to help a lot.”

Bjerke added what many Marion residents voiced during the public meeting that he still wishes to see the speed limit reduced through Marion. Currently, the speed limit through Marion is 60 mph.

“As many brought up during the meeting, 60 mph is too fast just with the corners and visibility, so I hope this address that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on the Interstate 90/Highway 52 interchange reconstruction project, visit MnDOT’s project website at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-hwy52/index.html .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Pelican Lake City (copy)
Exclusive
Business
Five cheap or free travel destinations around Southeast Minnesota for the summer
Wanting to find a place to get away this summer but not at the high cost of current gas prices? Here are five spots in Southeast Minnesota that are affordable and fun day trips for this summer
June 22, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Zumbrota map.png
Local
St. Paul woman injured in Highway 52 crash near Zumbrota
A 2016 Nissan Altima collided with a 2014 Ford Fusion near the Highway 60 exit ramp on Highway 52.
June 22, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Aogam--insert-title-here-.png
Local
Dead body found east of Rochester
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department are jointly investigating the death.
June 22, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates
Four seek mayor seat in Rochester
June 22, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen