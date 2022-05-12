MnDOT hosting a public meeting to discuss MN Highway 57 construction project

KASSON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, to discuss the start of the Minnesota Highway 57 construction project with Kasson residents.

The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m. at Kasson City Hall, 401 5th St. SE. Residents can drop into the meeting at any time during the period to ask questions of MnDOT, officials from the city of Kasson and the contractor, Heselton Construction of Faribault.

Some topics of discussion could include information about detours and how to stay connected during construction.

The two-year construction project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, 2022. The entire project will include the reconstruction of Highway 57 in Kasson from Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34 to 11th Street Northeast; construction of a roundabout at Highway 57 and Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34; and construction of a mini-roundabout at Highway 57 and Main Street.

Construction first will begin at First Street North and eventually advance north to 11th Street Northeast.

The roundabout work south of First Street will begin in 2023.

The MnDOT construction project website will have materials available for the public to review after the meeting.