SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MnDOT hosting a public meeting to discuss MN Highway 57 construction project

The meeting is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Kasson City Hall.

Dodge County News graphic (1).jpg
By Staff reports
May 12, 2022 09:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, to discuss the start of the Minnesota Highway 57 construction project with Kasson residents.

The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m. at Kasson City Hall, 401 5th St. SE. Residents can drop into the meeting at any time during the period to ask questions of MnDOT, officials from the city of Kasson and the contractor, Heselton Construction of Faribault.

Some topics of discussion could include information about detours and how to stay connected during construction.

The two-year construction project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, 2022. The entire project will include the reconstruction of Highway 57 in Kasson from Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34 to 11th Street Northeast; construction of a roundabout at Highway 57 and Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34; and construction of a mini-roundabout at Highway 57 and Main Street.

Construction first will begin at First Street North and eventually advance north to 11th Street Northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roundabout work south of First Street will begin in 2023.

The MnDOT construction project website will have materials available for the public to review after the meeting.

Also Read
Little Thistle Lift Bridge collab 04.JPG
Members Only
Business
Is Minnesota craft beer headed toward a bust?
Rising costs, COVID-19 and competing beverages are putting a stress on the craft beer industry, but industry experts say there’s room for growth.
May 12, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Alleged victim testifies in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
Jurors heard from multiple witnesses Wednesday that detailed 37-year-old Michael Davis' relationship with a juvenile he's accused of sexually assaulting.
May 11, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20220510.PublicHearingDC.JPG
Business
Voltage transmission lines biggest concern of the public at Dodge County Wind hearing
The Dodge County Wind project held its first two public hearings Tuesday afternoon and members of the public brought forth many concerns they had for the project.
May 11, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Pulse Magazine - Tanner Johnston
Members Only
Business
How Tanner Johnston and National Fleet Graphics learn from their clients
"We succeed when our customers succeed."
May 12, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 12, 2022 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Alleged victim testifies against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 12, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Contract talks at Red Wing leather firm stall
S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189 have been negotiating a new contract since March 1, 2022. On April 27, the workers rejected a contract offer and later authorized the possibility of a strike.
May 11, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger