MnDOT: Prescribed burn near Harmony on Thursday

HARMONY — A prescribed burn will take place near Harmony on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. While traveling on U.S. Highway 52, motorists may see smoke during the burn, which is maintained by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Warning signs will be placed on Highway 52 between Harmony and Canton, and motorists should also watch for burn crew members. The prescribed burns are scheduled depending on weather for safety and effectiveness.

Prescribed burns help with vegetation management, which leads to plant growth and aids in preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe. The department also utilizes mowing, herbicide application, biological control and planting.

Future prescribed burns are planned for Southeast Minnesota depending on weather conditions.

For more information, visit MnDOT’s prescribed fire vegetation management program website.