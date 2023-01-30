6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MnDOT to hold information meeting on Austin bridge replacement project Tuesday

The public meeting will go over MnDOT's plan to replace or repair six bridges along I-90 by 2026.

By Staff reports
January 30, 2023 02:01 PM
AUSTIN — Next year, several bridge replacement and repair projects will begin along the I-90 corridor in Austin. Tomorrow, area residents can learn more about the construction projects during a public information meeting.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold its drop-in public information meeting at the Austin Public Library. Because of the drop-in format, attendees can arrive and leave at any time during the two-hour period.

For those who have an accessibility request, such as needing an ASL interpreter or braille documents, email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

MnDOT's I-90 bridge reconstruction plan involves replacing or repairing six bridges on or near I-90 in Austin beginning in 2024. Construction is set to end in 2026. MnDOT estimates the cost of the project to be between $45 million and $50 million.

Bridges to be replaced include:

  • Oakland Avenue West (Hwy 105)
  • 14th Street Northwest (Hwy 218 north)
  • Fourth Street Northwest
  • I-90 over Cedar River
  • 21st Street Northeast (Hwy 218 south)

Additionally, the bridge along I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast is set to be rehabilitated in 2024 and 2025.
More information about the project can be found on MnDOT's website .

bridgemap.png
I-90 bridge reconstruction project map
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

