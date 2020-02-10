KASSON — If you'd like to talk about transportation, MnDOT is ready to chat.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has two scheduled meetings next week in Southeast Minnesota where it hopes to engage the public about upcoming projects.
The first is a Coffee and Conversation session on transportation at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at Daniel's restaurant in Kasson. MnDOT and Dodge County officials will be on hand to answer questions from interested residents during an informal gathering. MnDOT district engineer Mark Schoenfelder and Guy Kohlnhofer, Dodge County engineer, will be present to answer questions on any upcoming transportation projects.
A short presentation on transportation projects in the area will be made, but much of the time will be left for residents to ask questions and learn about transportation efforts and challenges in the communities of Dodge County and Southeast Minnesota. Community presentations may also be included.
"We'd like to see as many folks come out and share their thoughts on transportation issues, and also hear about some of our plans," Schoenfelder said. "We meet with different communities in our 11-county district, and this is one way we can connect."
On Feb. 20 at 4 p.m., MnDOT will host an open house in the city council chambers in Lake City to review proposed detours and discuss the upcoming realignment and reconstruction project for U.S. Highway 61 beginning this spring in Lake City. No formal presentation is planned, but maps of the project and detours during construction will be on hand for discussion.
To learn more about MnDOT projects, construction and other news in Southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.