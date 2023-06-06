99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MnDOT to share designs for Highway 52 between Hader and Zumbrota

A public meeting is being held on June 21 starting at 5 p.m. at the Zumbrota VFW.

Highway 52 Corridor Map
The Planning and Environmental Linkages study by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Goodhue County includes U.S. Highway 52 between Hader and Zumbrota.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
By Staff reports
Today at 3:18 PM

ZUMBROTA — A public meeting on June 21 will share seven design alternatives the Minnesota Department of Transportation created for U.S. Highway 52 between Hader and Zumbrota.

While conducting a planning and environmental linkages study with Goodhue County, community members have shared their experiences to help shape the designs. People can provide input during the public meeting on June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Zumbrota VFW, 25 East First St. The comments "will help the project team further pinpoint community needs and develop specific changes" to Highway 52, according to a statement from MnDOT.

The top four priorities people have expressed include improving safety, managing access and congestion, addressing agricultural needs and creating a vision for the future. MnDOT is also considering freight movement, economic development and community needs.

People unable to attend the meeting will be able to review the information, provide comments and fill out a survey on the project website at talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-52-hader-zumbrota-study.

MnDOT is completing a three-year project from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls during the 2023 construction season. The 2022 project work included a $9.1 million interchange in Hader.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
