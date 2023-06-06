MnDOT to share designs for Highway 52 between Hader and Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA — A public meeting on June 21 will share seven design alternatives the Minnesota Department of Transportation created for U.S. Highway 52 between Hader and Zumbrota.

While conducting a planning and environmental linkages study with Goodhue County, community members have shared their experiences to help shape the designs. People can provide input during the public meeting on June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Zumbrota VFW, 25 East First St. The comments "will help the project team further pinpoint community needs and develop specific changes" to Highway 52, according to a statement from MnDOT.

The top four priorities people have expressed include improving safety, managing access and congestion, addressing agricultural needs and creating a vision for the future. MnDOT is also considering freight movement, economic development and community needs.

People unable to attend the meeting will be able to review the information, provide comments and fill out a survey on the project website at talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-52-hader-zumbrota-study.

MnDOT is completing a three-year project from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls during the 2023 construction season. The 2022 project work included a $9.1 million interchange in Hader.