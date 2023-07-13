MnDOT wants community input for state reconstruction project at Broadway Avenue and Highway 14 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Community input is being sought as plans are developed for the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Highway 14.

The intersection is expected to undergo improvements in 2027.

The proposed project will span west and east on Highway 14 from Fourth Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southeast, and north and south along Broadway, from Ninth Street to access points north of 14th Street.

Portions of the project will include reconstruction, which is the process of removing and replacing materials of the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is considering changes to reduce crashes and improve crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists. Changes could include:



Altering some or all turning lanes

Reducing speeding, especially on Broadway Avenue

Resurfacing Broadway Avenue to Ninth Street SE

Adjusting crosswalks and install new sidewalks/trails

Upgrading ADA facilities

Replacing traffic signals

Improving lighting

Nearly 50,000 vehicles use the intersection daily, so MnDOT is asking community members to share their experiences through a comment map found on the project website at https://tinyurl.com/m9m4n33f . The survey will close Aug. 27.

