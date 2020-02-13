ZUMBROTA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for one more round of public review and comment on its proposed reconstruction of southbound U.S. Highway 52 and Goodhue County Road 7.
MnDOT invites the public to take an online look at the proposed concepts for reconstruction and realignment at the intersection. All three proposed plans should improve safety at the intersection located about 2.5 miles north of Zumbrota.
According to a statement from MnDOT, the agency has reviewed the proposed concepts and incorporated design enhancements into the working drawings of the intersection. Previously, MnDOT also hosted an independent engineering review of the CR 7 intersection with regard to existing conditions and available options.
Anyone wishing to view the designs can visit the project web page on MnDOT's website. People with comments may send their thoughts by Monday using the website's comments tab.
MnDOT plans to conduct a public meeting in March to provide updates on the plans.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in spring 2021. That will include reconstruction of the southbound lanes of Highway 52 beginning 2.2 miles south of Minnesota Highway 19 in Cannon Falls to 1.2 miles north of Goodhue County Road 7, replace bridges, including those at Highway 60 west and east, install snow drift prevention measures, and build an interchange at Minnesota Highway 57 and Goodhue County Road 8 in Hader