Some essential workers are about to hit the road.
Across the state, Minnesota Department of Transportation road construction projects will begin over the next few weeks.
Tory Thompson, U.S. 14 project manager for MnDOT, said demolition work on some buildings – old grain bins, a hog barn that needs to be decommissioned and removed – in the path of the new Highway 14 will begin Monday, and actual road work should begin within a week or two.
"We're still on schedule," Thompson said. "We're planning to start in mid-April for construction. There are 12 properties we acquired for right of way, and we've identified buildings for demolition and removal."
Construction on the new Highway 14 will begin south of Claremont. Dodge County Road 1 will be an overpass that spans across the new Highway 14.
"They need to construct the County Road 1 bridge before they do the (Dodge County Road 3) interchange," Thompson said. "They'll also work on the new 630th Street on the south side of Claremont."
Mike Dougherty, public affairs spokesman for MnDOT District 6, said there are 24 projects for 2020 in the region, ranging from Highway 14, which is the biggest project in the 11-county area, to the reconfiguration of a median on U.S. Highway 61 at Sugar Loaf View near Fleet Farm in Winona.
The ones with the biggest traffic impact, Dougherty said, will likely be the Interstate 90 bridge replacements in Winona County near Nodine and Dakota, the realignment of Highway 61 through Lake City and the U.S. 63 bridges that go over I-90 near Stewartville.
"About 24,000 cars come through there every day," Dougherty said.
MnDOT is investing a little more than $129 million this year in District 6, Dougherty said. Because construction work has been deemed essential by Gov. Tim Walz, the projects will go on like normal, although MnDOT is advising workers to practice good hygiene practices.
Tim Worke, CEO of the Associated General of Minnesota, said so far there's been no problem finding workers for construction projects across the state.
"Our members are full steam ahead with the governor's orders from last week that construction is an essential service," he said. "We, as an employer organization, have given guidance for recommended best practices to keep their workers safe."