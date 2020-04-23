Dan Fifield said the loss of a potential building for a homeless day center has been a blessing.
“If we would have gotten the building we were looking at getting with funds from the 1 in 5,000 campaign, we would have been sitting there with a building and nothing going on in it,” said Fifield, the founder of The Landing MN.
Fifield said the fundraising campaign started last year has fallen short of the 5,000 $100 pledges it was seeking to fund a day center.
With some funds in hand, the nonprofit organization sought to switch gears and asked contributors for permission to redirect their funds.
The result is a new Mobile Outreach Unit, filled with a variety of clothing, toiletries, gear and food to help people facing homelessness.
The 14-foot box truck is stocked with items that Fifield and fellow advocates in the past had shuttled between his home and wherever they found people in need throughout town.
“It’s giving us a lot more storage space,” Fifield said. “It’s giving us the availability to have everything in one location.”
The truck, nicknamed “Moe,” is parked outside the Mayo Civic Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Fifield said those stops are expected to continue as long as the city is using the site as a day center, which has been helping approximately 50 people a day.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends, Fifield said the truck might be spotted elsewhere in the city as advocates look for people who are sleeping in their cars and elsewhere.
He also said The Landing MN has started a new Facebook page to allow people to contact the mobile unit crew through the Messenger service.
“We can go to them,” Fifield said. “They don’t need to figure out how to get somewhere to get the help they need.”
Once physical distancing requirements end, he said the truck will also provide a place where people can sign up for potential housing support through local agencies.
While the truck allows the outreach to grow, Fifield said it doesn’t end the dream of starting a day center in Rochester, especially after seeing the need of the temporary operation at the Civic Center, which doubles as a nightly warming center.
“We still want to do the day center,” he said. “We just have to re-evaluate how we are going to do it.”