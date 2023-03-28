Molly Dennis censure followed months of dysfunction, analysis finds

ROCHESTER — While outwardly it looked like a sudden move, the censure of Rochester City Council Member Molly Dennis was in fact the culmination of months of dysfunctional interaction that produced a growing sense of frustration among Dennis' fellow council members and city staff, a Post Bulletin review of internal city communications has found.

Dennis, who represents Ward 6, was censured in a 4-1 vote by her City Council colleagues on March 6 . The censure, a public rebuke of her behavior by her peers, cited Dennis’ “excessive use of city time and resources” and “ongoing inflammatory and unfounded allegations against council colleagues and city staff.”

It also mentioned “intimidating physical behaviors and escalated physical behaviors during times of disagreement” and “threatening and manipulative behaviors.”

In reporting this story, the Post Bulletin interviewed six members of city leadership and city council, including Dennis, and reviewed more than 250 pages of city council emails obtained through a public record request. Council President Brooke Carlson and council members Mark Bransford and Norman Wahl declined to comment.

The public records reveal that Dennis’ colleagues appeared worn down and irked by Dennis’ dogged pursuit of complaints that had previously been addressed, by the time wasted on Dennis' personal issues, and by wide-ranging accusations against her coworkers in the lead-up to the censure.

Council Member Shaun Palmer said he’s most bothered by how Dennis' conduct wastes city resources, especially when, as he describes it, her complaints are often focused on Dennis herself, rather than on issues affecting her constituents.

“It’s all about her,” Palmer said. “I don’t know in her two years on the City Council what she’s achieved for her ward. What have you changed on the city council? What have you made better? I, quite frankly, couldn’t tell you anything.”

Answered, asked again

The emails the Post Bulletin obtained were sent between Dennis, City Administrator Alison Zelms, City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage and various council members, mainly over a two-week time frame in December 2022.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 16, Dennis sent emails, and some texts, every day to her colleagues, including on weekends. In the emails, sometimes two to three pages long, Dennis appears to obsess over and harp on issues that had already been addressed and seemingly resolved.

Emails between Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis and city staff members. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

For example, Dennis stated repeatedly that Rochester is “under investigation” regarding airline benefits and “stealing” “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from taxpayers regarding frequent flier miles .

Although Zelms corrected her over email and elsewhere to state that Rochester is abiding by the law, Dennis continued to bring it up again and again in an email thread.

After one exchange, Zelms appeared fed up.

“Although I have shared on these topics multiple times in multiple ways with you over the course of 18+ months, I will try one more time, then disengage,” she wrote.

Zelms said issues like this have been a frequent occurrence, adding that Dennis regularly asks that city staff perform work on items that were already denied by the majority of the city council. Dennis has since apologized for “misspeaking” about the airline benefits.

In another instance, Dennis was caught in a contradiction as she pursued an issue.

On Dec. 11, Dennis requested that the city provide Zelms’ and Spindler-Krage’s 2022 travel and training expenditures to show “what we invest for just two positions in Rochester’s administration.”

However, after the total expenditures arrived, showing that, in fact, Dennis spent more on travel than any of her council colleagues, and $3,000 more than Zelms and Spindler-Krage, Dennis then appeared to pivot. In the next several emails, she voiced her frustration that the traveling budget is too small.

By the end of these conversations, both Bransford and former Council Member Nick Campion asked to be removed from Dennis’ email threads.

Accusations, time wasted

Part of the stated reason Dennis was censured was because of her “excessive use of city time,” much of which was focused on personal issues and staff conflict, not city work.

This played out in the emails obtained in the public record request. The majority of Dennis’ emails over the two-week time period include wide-ranging accusations against her colleagues. She routinely accused staff, especially Zelms and Spindler-Krage, of “ostracizing,” “psychologically abusing,” and “gaslighting” her. The gaslighting accusation, for example, was written 10 times over the course of two weeks.

In one email conversation, Dennis, incorrectly, accuses Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick of violating the state's Open Meeting Law. But even when Dennis was corrected, she doubled down on the accusation.

Beyond the December emails, according to city officials, Dennis has accused her coworkers, with no evidence, of everything from “destroying democracy” to “threatening her kids.”

“I don’t engage with her outside of the council,” Palmer said. “It’s emotionally draining and I don’t find it to be productive. I don’t trust her at all.”

At times, the emails reveal a two-way path of conflict. Zelms and Spindler-Krage jousted via email with Dennis, condemning her inappropriate behavior. At one point, after a heated exchange of nine emails over the course of two days, Spindler-Krage fired back.

“Do you not recognize that I have spent literally 10 times more time with you than all the other CMs combined?” he wrote in a Dec. 6 message. “And 98% of the time spent with you has been only about YOU, not about actual city business, like budgets, or how my dept operates, or public safety, or legal questions. Instead it is almost ALWAYS about you, your grievances, how people are treating you, criticizing others, etc. It has been truly awful.”

Spindler-Krage has since acknowledged to the Post Bulletin that this probably wasn’t the best tack to take, but he said he felt he had tried everything to get through to her.

In addition to time spent on Dennis’ emails, city staff said Dennis regularly overburdens staff time on her personal matters. For example, Spindler-Krage said Dennis repeatedly asked for legal advice on personal issues, including her divorce.

In another instance, Zelms said Dennis raised concerns that the city council's camera operator was filming her at a bad angle. A review of her claim added hours of work for city staff. Ultimately, officials concluded there was no merit to Dennis' claim.

Dennis said she was responding to concerns cited by current and past council members and has screenshots of meetings to highlight her concerns. She denied Spindler-Krage’s accusations.

“It becomes more apparent every time we interact that your main focus is on yourself, not the community,” Zelms wrote to Dennis in a Dec. 13 email. “You navigate the world, facts, and relationships in a way that places yourself at the center.”

Dennis: ‘They do not like the way I process information’

Dennis, for her part, told the Post Bulletin that any conflict is a misunderstanding of her disability and communication style.

“The city attorney and city administrator just do not like the way I communicate neurodivergently and they don’t like that I go against the flow,” Dennis said. “I feel since I will always have ADHD, a neurodevelopmental processing disorder, under the reasoning of the censure I will always be punished for serving on Rochester City Council.”

Dennis also says that she feels targeted, especially by Zelms and Spindler-Krage, and finds them to be condescending toward her. There is some evidence of this in the December emails.

In a Dec. 5 email, Zelms sent a message to staff in reference to Dennis pulling agenda items. Zelms includes a section from Dennis’ original email and noted that she has “corrected grammar for readability.”

Dennis said repeatedly that she communicates in a narrative way and processes information differently because of her disability. She claims this is why some of her colleagues feel animosity towards her.

However, some city council members, including Kirkpatrick and Palmer, told the Post Bulletin that they wish Dennis would take more responsibility for her behavior and consider her role in conflicts, noting that she has received support from the city regarding her disability.

Kirkpatrick said she has spent extensive time with Dennis to learn how “our disabilities affect our processing and behavior.” Palmer said that, in his opinion, Dennis uses her diagnosis as an excuse for her actions and that Rochester’s disability consultant has “bent over backwards” to help her.

He said he’s especially vexed that Dennis has accused her colleagues of discriminating against her because of her disability.

“She wants to say, 'Well, it's because I have ADHD,'” Palmer said. “I’ve got two kids who are autistic, and my daughter is dyslexic. She says I don’t understand special needs?”

The turning point

City staff maintain that the censure was in response to a pattern of behavior over Dennis’ tenure, but Spindler-Krage said that, in his opinion, a heated Feb. 27 council meeting in which Dennis yelled at Carlson marked a turning point.

City staff allege this was the fourth time Dennis has yelled at her colleagues and that some have felt cornered or threatened by her during those interactions. Kirkpatrick noted that she has never felt physically threatened by Dennis.

Dennis denies the allegations, only acknowledging that she speaks passionately and frequently “talks with (her) hands.”

A week after the Feb. 27 meeting, Dennis sent Carlson an email in which Dennis accused Carlson of “psychological abuse” and “playing the helpless victim” in an effort to get her booted out of office. The four-page email included a flurry of repeated accusations. She accused Carlson four times of “gaslighting” and six times of “slander.”

City staff said that Dennis then forwarded the email to many others, including members of the media.

That night, March 6, Council Member Patrick Keane brought forth the censure. In it he stated:

“CM Dennis’ interactions have been erratic and confrontational, caught in an endless loop of personal grievance that never resolve,” Keane said. “The relationships with council, with staff, and with the public leave many feeling bullied or threatened.”

Dennis told the Post Bulletin that she was deeply hurt and surprised by the censure, although city documents show that she was warned about her inappropriate behavior in a July meeting.

In emails to the Post Bulletin, Dennis disputed the allegations referenced in the censure, calling them “unfounded” and “slanderous.”

“Anyone who knows me, knows I am a passionate person, especially when it comes to helping people,” Dennis said. “Never in my life have I ever hurt anyone or been considered abusive. I believe that the city attorney has used information he was confided with to craft the most hurtful and detrimental censure possible … There is not one valid example of any instance that supports these outrageous claims.”

However, a lack of documented examples doesn’t appear to be an issue. City staff provided the Post Bulletin with a list of 22 examples supporting its censure.

In a 12-page email to the Post Bulletin, Dennis denied each of the city's 22 allegations against her, claiming some never happened and that others are taken out of context. She counters repeatedly that she is being targeted because of her disability and communication style.

The after effects

Keane said that he hoped the censure would improve city staff dynamics and ensure more time for city work. However, the censure seems to have only intensified internal dysfunction.

Since Mar. 6, Dennis has alleged that the city discriminated and retaliated against her when it censured her. She claims that censure is punishment for “challenging the status quo,” her opposing votes regarding the Destination Medical Center budget and her ADHD diagnosis.

Dennis also shared these allegations in a Facebook post on Mar. 18.

City staff say they disagree with this assessment.

Spindler-Krage said in an email March 20 that the city will be engaging an outside investigator to conduct a neutral and independent investigation into Dennis’ concerns.

