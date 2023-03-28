Molly Dennis censure investigation expected to start this week

ROCHESTER — A St. Paul law firm will look into continued claims of discrimination and retaliation in the aftermath of the censure of Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis .

An agreement with Ratwik, Roszak and Malone, PA, calls for the firm to conduct the investigation at a rate of $210 per hour, likely using funds from the city attorney’s budget.

The agreement, which was waiting for a final signature Monday, calls for the investigation to start this month, but it doesn’t set an end date.

Firm shareholder Ann Goering, who routinely represents public entities in grievance arbitration, labor negotiation and employee discipline, among other issues, is slated to lead the effort.

“Ann has not given any indication of anticipated time frame or total cost,” Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said.

He said Goering is expected to act as a neutral and independent investigator, looking into concerns cited by Dennis.

The council member has alleged that the March 6 censure by her fellow council members was vindictive and discriminates against her as someone with an ADHD disability. She also has pointed to allegations that the effort was led by city staff.

“I believe it is a shady city administration that has used an illegal censure to silence an elected official who communicated differently and speaks up against the establishment,” she said.

She also continues to claim restrictions included in the censure prevent her from using her phone to contact city department heads, which Spindler-Krage and fellow council members have repeatedly told her is untrue .

Spindler-Krage has said the censure was carried out appropriately with the decision made by the majority of the City Council, but city staff is seeking an outside opinion on the matter, due to the nature of the allegations.

“The city is committed to providing access to its facilities and services to all Rochester community members and visitors regardless of background, status or disability, and it takes allegations of discrimination and retaliation seriously,” he wrote to the council on March 20.

Dennis raised questions regarding the lack of her input in choosing the city-funded investigator.

“This I believe is a conflict of interest and does not make Rochester look trustworthy,” she said, questioning whether Goering can remain neutral, since the city is paying for the investigation.

During the March 20, 2023, council meeting, Dennis was informed that other options exist for investigating alleged wrongdoing by the council. She did not reply to a message sent Monday, asking whether she has filed any official complaints related to the censure.

This is not the first time the city has hired an independent attorney to investigate a claim regarding a sitting City Council member.

In 2017, Michelle Soldo of St. Paul-based Soldo Consulting conducted the $2,834 investigation into a complaint filed against then-council member Michael Wojcik by Bari Amadio, the former CEO of the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust. The investigation led to Wojcik's censure in the same year.

Wojcik was also the subject of an independent investigation conducted by William Everett of the Buffalo, Minnesota-based Everett & Vanderwiel law firm in 2017. Everett was hired after Wojcik objected to the initial rehiring of Soldo for the second investigation, which was the result of an ethics complaint filed by Mark Bransford, who later unseated Wojcik in the 2020 election.

The second investigation resulted in Bransford’s complaint being dismissed.

