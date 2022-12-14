Monday night rollover crash in Rochester investigated as DWI

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night crash as a DWI.

A 34-year-old Rochester woman was driving her 2010 Mercury Mariner on Marion Road Southeast at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Her car left the road, hit a couple of mailboxes, struck a power pole and vaulted over a driveway before it tipped over on its side, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash and began investigating it as a DWI. The woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with minor injuries.

Rossman said a blood test was taken at the hospital. No charges have been filed as the sheriff’s office is waiting for the blood test results.