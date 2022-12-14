SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday night rollover crash in Rochester investigated as DWI

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the single car crash after the SUV hit a power pole, vaulted on a driveway and landed on its side.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 14, 2022 09:36 AM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday night crash as a DWI.

A 34-year-old Rochester woman was driving her 2010 Mercury Mariner on Marion Road Southeast at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Her car left the road, hit a couple of mailboxes, struck a power pole and vaulted over a driveway before it tipped over on its side, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash and began investigating it as a DWI. The woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with minor injuries.

Rossman said a blood test was taken at the hospital. No charges have been filed as the sheriff’s office is waiting for the blood test results.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
