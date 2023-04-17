99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monde Schwartz named new Century High School principal

Monde Schwartz is currently the principal at Prairie Winds Middle School in the Mankato Area Public Schools district. She will start with Rochester Public Schools on July 1.

A woman smiling.
As the new Century High School principal, Monde Schwartz will begin her position on July 1, 2023.
Contributed / Rochester Public Schools
By Staff reports
Today at 4:25 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools named Monde Schwartz as the new Century High School principal. She is currently the principal at Prairie Winds Middle School in the Mankato Area Public Schools district.

In her career at Mankato school district, Schwartz also worked as an assistant principal, career and technical education coordinator, continuous improvement coach and high school social studies teacher.

“Monde is a student-centered, relationship-focused leader and I have no doubt that these qualities will set her up to be a strong leader for Century High,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said in a press release announcing her position.

Find more news important to you

After Century High School Principal Nate Walbruch announced his resignation in February, RPS set up an interview team of current staff, parents and district personnel. Walbruch said he is pursuing other opportunities and his decision "is not a reflection of my feelings towards this school nor the staff/students." He will continue through the end of the school year.

Schwartz will begin her position on July 1.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity to be involved in a district that has such a high reputation,” Schwartz said. “I can’t wait to work with the students, staff and families at Century on our continued journey towards excellence.”

Monde has a bachelor of arts from Gustavus Adolphus and a master of science and specialist from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
