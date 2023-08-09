Monde Schwartz steps into role of Century High School principal

ROCHESTER — As the new school year gets closer, Monde Schwartz is getting ready for her first year as the head principal of Century High School.

Schwartz has spent the past three decades of her education career in Mankato, including seven years as the principal of Prairie Winds Middle School.

"Coming back to high school is like coming home," Schwartz wrote in a note to Century families. "I truly enjoy working with students who are ready to enter the world of work or higher education."

Prior to becoming a principal, she worked in various other positions: social studies teacher, career and technical education coordinator, continuous improvement coach and assistant principal.

As head principal of Century, Schwartz will lead a building of more than 120 licensed staff members and 1,700 students.

Among that staff are four assistant principals — one more than normal for the school. Earlier this year, Superintendent Kent Pekel said Century would have an additional assistant principal to help the transition, considering the administration at the school is largely new.

Mid-year, one of them, Mary Schoenbeck, will retire. Schwartz described it as a "blessing" to have the additional support to get the year started.

With a school so large, Schwartz said one of the goals is to build systems that make sure students feel connected.

"My job is to create an environment where every kid has adults around who they know care about them," Schwartz said. "It doesn't matter how well you're doing, you can always do better."

It's not just students the school needs to build relationships with, though, Schwartz said. It needs to do that with the families and the community in general.

"We're way too traditional in the expectations that we have about how we partner with parents," Schwartz said. "We have open houses, but open houses is kind of an archaic sort of idea, isn't it? How can we be creative and out where parents are?"

Rochester Public Schools announced Schwartz as the new principal in April.

Schwartz is the fourth head principal at Century in just the last few years. She's taking the role most recently held by Nate Walbruch, who resigned from the position at the end of last year after being the principal for two years.

Prior to Walbruch, Nancy Denzer briefly served as interim principal after Chris Fogarty left Century for another position in Rochester Public Schools.

As she wrote in her letter to families, Schwartz will split her time between Rochester and her family's home in Mankato, where her husband Tim continues to work.

However, she told the Post Bulletin that splitting her time does not have any implications for the lead role she's stepping into or the amount of time she plans to stay.

"Eventually if I retire from here, that'd be great," Schwartz said. "I'm hoping to spend a lot of time here and invest in the Rochester community."