Money taken in armed robbery at Chipotle in Northwest Rochester

The man told the employee to give him all of the money from the safe. The employee complied, and the man left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money.

By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A man robbed a north Rochester business just after midnight Friday, May 19, 2023.

Between 12:05 and 12:18 a.m. Friday, a 24-year-old employee of Chipotle at 3780 Marketplace Drive NW took the garbage out to the dumpster behind the restaurant. A man approached her when she was by the dumpster. After making small talk, the man produced a handgun and told the employee to go inside, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The man told the employee to give him all of the money from the safe. The employee complied, and the man left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money.

Rochester Police officers responded to the restaurant, but the suspect was not located in the area.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
