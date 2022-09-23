We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Monte Carlo-style fundraiser returns to Rochester Arts Center; legal aid agency sees jump in service needs

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County's planned fundraiser was canceled as COVID arrived and is now planned for Oc. 4.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 23, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — It’s been a long time coming, but in some ways the timing of the upcoming Legal Assistance of Olmsted County fundraiser couldn’t be seen as more necessary.

“The demand for civil legal aid has never been, honest to God, higher,” LAOC Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath said of the planned Oct. 4, 2022, event at the Rochester Art Center.

Also Read
John Robinson and Andy Smith
Local
DFL Smith, GOP Robinson for House 25B offer different solutions for state challenges
Both spoke about their priorities on state surplus, ensuring election integrity, other priorities
September 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Ability Building Community Logo
Local
ABC to recognize, celebrate National Disability Awareness month with banquet
ABC's annual Recognition Banquet honors the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.
September 23, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The “Night in Monte Carlo” fundraiser, which will feature jazz music and charitable gambling, was slated for early 2020 but was canceled as the first COVID cases hit the county.

A truncated, outdoor version was held last year, but Fairbairn Nath said numbers were less than expected, leaving the organization with a tight budget as needs increased.

“Applications for service were up 64% last year, and on top of that, they are up another 65% this year,” she said, pointing to increased domestic violence cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Legal Assistance of Olmsted County provided legal aid through direct representation, its Volunteer Attorney Program and clinics to more than 1,100 people.

“We are beyond tapped out,” Fairbairn Nath added. “It’s horrible when you are going to tell a victim of domestic violence that even though they qualify you don’t have an attorney available.”

She estimated the agency is turning away approximately 65% of qualified applicants.

“The fundraiser is really, really important to potentially allow us to hire another attorney,” she said.

In addition to offering help with domestic violence cases, Legal Assistance of Olmsted County provides legal representation for low-income residents in a variety of civil matters, including eviction cases and clinics designed to help with a variety of family law issues.

To bolster the ability to provide services, the organization has traditionally held an annual fundraiser. While a virtual 5K run was held in 2020, and the scaled-down version of the art center gathering drew nearly 100 people last year, Fairbairn Nath said she’s hoping to entertain a crowd Oct. 4.

“This is really our first year back,” she said of the event.

Activity will kick off with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour, featuring a chef's Italian charcuterie board, and a pasta bar will be open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with drinks available at a cash bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driftless Jazz Ensemble will provide the background music as participants visit with each other and bid on silent auction items, with a live auction starting at 7 p.m.

Following the live auction, music will continue, with dancing and charitable gambling to entertain participants.

Tickets, at $100 apiece, are available online through the organization’s website at https://laocmn.org/ , along with sponsorship and other donation opportunities.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Vaccine
NewsMD
Olmsted County Public Health offers more COVID vaccine clinics
Two new opportunities for bivalent vaccine boosters are available as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center also continue to provide boosters.
September 23, 2022 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Glynner's Pub changes owners; Activity at Elk Run
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 23, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
060220.N.RPB.Drone.SoldiersField.0076.jpg
Local
Soldiers Field Park's $10 million pool proposal part of discussion on golf course, Silver Lake pool
Rochester City Council members and residents cite concern about proposal to take space from Soldiers Field Golf Course to meet community calls for larger aquatics facility.
September 23, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
FranklinGraham.jpg
Local
Graham to hold revival in Rochester, but some churches are troubled about his anti-LGBTQ comments
Graham said he is not singling out LGBTQ members, but some area churches plan to hold a counter-event to highlight the inclusive nature of the gospel.
September 23, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle