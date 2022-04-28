SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Months after receiving a massive data request, Rochester Public Schools hears crickets

At the time he filed the request, attorney Nicholas Morgan described the organization as "a group of concerned parents and taxpayers residing in the Rochester School District."

RPS School Board
A school board meeting takes place Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Rochester Public Schools Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
April 28, 2022 12:32 PM
ROCHESTER — Months after providing the estimated cost to fulfill a massive data request, Rochester Public Schools has yet to hear anything further from the organization making the request in the first place.

The school district originally received the data request in September 2021 focusing on district communications and curriculum regarding topics of equity, social justice and critical race theory. In December, the district estimated it would cost more than $900,000 to fulfill the request , based on its size and broad focus.

Since releasing the estimated cost, though, the district has not heard any further communication from the organization making the request.

"We have not heard back about that request to date," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "We assume that if they want to pursue something, they'll be back in touch with our legal counsel. But we haven't heard anything thus far."

The request was made by an organization called Equality in Education whose members remain anonymous. Nicholas Morgan, the Minneapolis-based attorney representing the organization, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time he filed the request, Morgan described Equality in Education as "a group of concerned parents and taxpayers residing in the Rochester School District."

It is not entirely clear how much of the estimated cost would fall on the shoulders of the school district versus the requesting organization. Pekel said that ultimately would be up to the Minnesota Department of Administration, assuming there was a dispute over the matter.

Pekel said the organization could come back with a second request to reduce the scope of the demand in order to shrink the cost.

"There is a provision for us to recoup some of those expenses," Pekel said. "Much more often, there's a negotiation to pare down the request. We would clearly respond to that as the law requires."

The 41-page document demanded information from the district related to topics such as critical race theory, social justice and equity. The breadth of the request was very extensive, ranging from curriculum to text messages and emails, to Powerpoint presentations and lectures spanning a two-year period.

The request was submitted following a streak of large turnouts at Rochester School Board meetings. During many of the public comment sessions at the time, residents would come forward to voice their concern about many of the same topics included in the data request, such as social justice and equity.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
