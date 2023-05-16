99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Moped passenger seriously injured in 19th Street crash; both drivers suspected of being impaired

A passenger on a moped suffered a severe leg injury and was transported to the hospital. Both drivers admitted to recent marijuana use.

RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:25 AM

ROCHESTER — An early morning car crash Tuesday involving dual suspected impaired drivers led to severe injuries for a passenger, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A 20-year-old woman was southbound on U.S. Highway 52 around 1:19 a.m. in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am when she took the 19th Street exit and crashed into a 2007 Yamaha moped driven by a 20-year-old man with a 49-year-old male passenger.

The vehicles collided when the woman took a left on 19th Street and the moped ran a red light. The moped passenger suffered a severe leg injury and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, along with the driver who sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers admitted to police that they had recently used marijuana. The driver of the moped admitted that he was high.

Law enforcement secured a search warrant to draw the blood of both drivers.

No charges have been filed.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
