More catalytic converters stolen across Rochester
Thieves stole catalytic converters from three different locations.
Despite the recent arrest of a suspect in several catalytic converter thefts, the car exhaust part is still being targeted by thieves.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said several more catalytic converters were stolen over the weekend.
Sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday, four catalytic converters were taken from Mirza Auto Sales, 6115 Bandel Road NW. Two Hondas and two Mazdas were targeted, Moilanen said.
Also, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Kia Sorrento located in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 52, and a Chevy Colorado was targeted at a separate address in the same block, Moilanen said.
