More detail sought in Olmsted County plan for initial use of expected $7.6 million in opioid settlement funds

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners are seeking more clarity before signing off on a plan to spend funds from opioid court settlements.

“We are really talking about many years, and we are setting a precedent on how we are going forward with this,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said Tuesday, after hearing a plan related to the first $860,000 of what is expected to be at least $7.6 million in payments throughout 18 years.

The plan created with the help of community agencies that deal with drug addiction and recovery efforts calls for finding ways to provide medication for treating overdoses, connecting people to agencies when they want help and boosting efforts to prevent negative outcomes related to opioid use.

“They felt these areas are where we could have the largest impact on what we are experiencing,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee told the commissioners.

He pointed out that the county has seen opioid-related deaths increase on an annual basis since 2017, with the largest increase two years ago when the number climbed from 12 in 2020 to 22 in 2021.

At that point, opioids accounted for 79% of the county’s fatal overdoses.

Several commissioners acknowledged the need for swift action outlined in the plan, but they also cited a need for more oversight of the proposed spending.

“I just think that when we take money out of the county checkbook, it ought to come with the approval of at least four members of this board,” Commissioner Dave Senjem said.

The plan proposed Tuesday would use $160,000 on immediate actions designed to reduce opioid-related harm and address related needs, while seeking program proposals for using the remaining $700,000 over a two-year period.

In both cases, a core group of representatives from county and private agencies would help direct spending by reviewing proposals and establishing guidelines.

Gransee pointed out future spending would depend on how much is received from settlements. So far. the county approximately $230,00 a year from a $4.2 million, 18-year settlement and $425,000 annually for eight years from a more recent $3.4 million agreement.

Commissioner Michelle Rossman said she’s confident that the experts in public health and related fields know what will work best in the community, but she said commissioners should be able to weigh whether the proposals offer the anticipated outcomes before the funds are released.

“I think we are on the right path,” she told Gransee, encouraging him to better define how the funds will be spent.

Others said they’d like to see the funds target a specific program.

“This is almost a windfall of money,” Commissioner Mark Thein said of the settlement funds. “We want to do good in the county.”

He said the county’s program that has social workers riding to calls with Olmsted County deputies and Rochester police officers has already proven beneficial and could grow with the settlement funds.

“Here are the dollars, and we know it works,” he said.

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright agreed the idea could have merit and asked Gransee to take the proposal to the advisory board and core group of leaders who are overseeing the planning process for spending the funds.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Gransee said he anticipates taking the commissioners’ thoughts to the two groups to determine the next appropriate steps.

“What I’d like to do is address the $160,000 first,” he said of the funds the groups earmarked for taking immediate action.

He said that could mean outlining details on how the funds would be spent to reduce the negative impacts related to opioids in the community.

A proposal for using those funds could be presented to the commissioners next month, with a plan related to the remaining $700,000 emerging later.