More Sixth Street bridge study gets nod

ROCHESTER – Design and study related to a proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River will continue.

The Rochester City Council voted unanimously Monday to move forward with additional community discussion and evaluation, but some members questioned whether the city is on the right path.

“We don’t need a Sixth Street bridge that accommodates three lanes of traffic,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, advocating for consideration of a bike and pedestrian bridge or a one-way vehicle traffic option.

As the representative of the ward that includes the proposed bridge site and neighborhoods to the east, she said more discussion with city residents is needed.

“I don’t think due diligence has been done in hearing the voices that need to be heard,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council member Mark Bransford also cited traffic concerns west of the proposed bridge, but said he could support the project if city staff can find ways to address traffic concerns.

“Right now, I sort of weakly support the project,” he said.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said added traffic study will be part of the evaluation process,

“We continue to hear and believe that additional traffic analysis is needed to fully understand the value the Sixth Street bridge would bring to what we know will be an increase in traffic,” she said.

While the traffic study would likely involve hiring a consultant, she said city staff will undertake additional community discussions related to conceptual work presented to the council last month. Those concepts came with costs ranging from $18 million to $20.2 million, but project manager Jarrett Hubbard stated in a report to the council that added work will seek to minimize costs.

Steinhauser pointed out Monday’s approval doesn’t move the city to final design work, but it does advance discussion of the project that was included in a small-area plan that includes the former AMPI and Kmart sites.

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s deputy director of community development, said the bridge will play a role in what is eventually built on the 61-acre district east of the river, but whatever is developed is likely to come with increased traffic.

“Whether the bridge gets built or not, traffic is going to increase,” he said, pointing to the possibility of added congestion on Broadway Avenue and other area streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no contracts presented for outside work, Steinhauser said it’s unknown how much a traffic study or future design work might cost, but she said the city would seek federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.

Known as RAISE, the program could provide funding for up to 80% of the cost, Steinhauser said, adding that the application process could take five to six weeks.

Mayor Kim Norton said that means the city would see a return of funds that local taxpayers have been sending to Washington D.C

“That’s federal dollars that we pay in that could be coming back to this community, as opposed to others,” she said.

While other council members voiced similar support, council member Molly Dennis said it’s not a reason to overlook other options for the bridge, including something on a smaller scale.

“Just because we have the funds doesn’t mean we should do things,” she said, adding that city staff needs to better outline the community value of the project.